With weather warming up, the Alaska Department of Transportation has been preparing for construction season with a slate of new or continuing road projects.
“It’s another really big season for us,” Sarah Schacher, DOT Northern Region’s pre-construction engineer, said at a recent FAST Planning committee meeting.
Cushman Street Bridge
One of the top projects will include overhauling Cushman Street Bridge from mid-May through September, with some carryover into the 2023 season.
“This is a signature project for FAST Planning this season,” Schacher said.
According to Danielle Tessen, DOT Northern Region’s public information officer, a six-week full closure will be planned, but dates haven’t been finalized yet.
“We will be working with the contractor on closures dates so there is no overlap with the closure of Steese Expressway for the (Third Street) project and in consideration of summer downtown events,” Tessen said by email. “Working together with our contractors and stakeholders allows us to determine closure dates that minimize the impact on people’s daily commutes by collaborating together between all projects, detours and potential impacts to determine the best dates.”
A full closure will save an estimated $160,000 and ensure the project is conducted safely. Pedestrians will use Barnette and/or Centennial Bridge. Vehicles will use Wendell/Minnie Street.
The massive project involves rehabilitating the bridge and Cushman Street between First Avenue and Terminal Street. The project work will involve bridge, signs, guardrail, sidewalks and ADA curb ramps.
Once completed, the estimated $5.6 million project will extend the bridge’s life by at least 30 years. The bridge is already nearly 50 years old. Ninety-one percent of the funding comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation Surface Transportation Program.
Mitchell Expressway closure
Drivers can expect a three-week closure starting May 2 for outbound lanes on the Mitchell Expressway and Cushman Street under the overpass toward North Pole.
DOT contractors will be repairing damage to the bridge. Girders on the bridge were damaged in December when a piece of construction equipment struck it.
Inbound (toward Fairbanks) Mitchell Expressway traffic will close for approximately 10 days. Pedestrians will be allowed through the Cushman Street closure.
Steese Expressway/Chena River Bridge
DOT contractors plan to do construction from May to October to replace the deck of the Chena River Bridge and resurface the Steese Expressway between the Chena River and Airport Way.
Project work will include new bridge decking, signs, guardrails and new ADA curb ramps. Minor traffic delays can be expected as the bridge is reduced to one lane in each direction at times.
Schacher said the project will be done in conjunction with the Airport Way/Steese Expressway intersection project.
The Third Street widening and interconnect project continues this year, from May to July. DOT engineer Jason Hill said the work will involve a two-week closure and detour of the Steese Expressway to complete work between Chena River Bridge and College Road.
The overall project will reconstruct the Steese Expressway between Chena River Bridge and College Road. The Third Street component was finished in 2021. The project includes intersection reconstruction, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and drainage improvements.
“Closures aren’t fun for anyone, but we’re trying to pack in as much as we can into a two-week period,” Schacher said.
The Airport Way/Steese Expressway intersection project will be a two-year project as DOT contractors rebuild the intersection as a continuous flow/median U-turn format. Drivers can expect delays up to 30 minutes at the intersection all summer.
Airport Way/West improvements
DOT contractors are planning to start improvements on Airport Way West, including reconstruction of Airport Way, Old Airport way, Hoselton Road, Dale Road and Wien Lake Road. Work will include roadside hardware, drainage and intersection improvements and ADA improvements.
Contractors will also be constructing a bicycle/pedestrian connection on Airport Way West from the Fairbanks International Airport terminal to Dale Road along Wien Lake Road.
Contractors are expecting to reduce traffic to one lane in each direction to and from the airport and the surrounding areas. Portions of Wien Lake Road could be briefly closed.
University Avenue work continues
Work on University Avenue’s rehabilitation and widening continues this year, with a focus on reconstructing Geraghty Avenue from University Ave to Marlin Street, including new sidewalks.
University Avenue will be reconstructed from 19th Avenue to the Mitchell Expressway, including road widening, a center raised median and sidewalks.
Utility installations will be conducted between Rewak Drive and the Mitchell Expressway.
Through-traffic closures on University between 19th and the expressway are expected starting in late May through October, with detours and Airport Way and Davis Road and a single southbound closure.
College Road bus turnouts
Schacher said a lot of new projects are expected to start this year.
DOT expects to start work on bus pullouts along College Road from May to October. Contractors will install bus stop facilities at high-use locations along College Road in coordination with the Metropolitan Area Commuter Transit System. DOT expects minor impacts to driveways and roadway shoulders, with the possibility of single lane closures.
Old Richardson intersection improvements
DOT contractors are scheduled to make intersection improvements in North Pole on the Old Richardson Highway at North Pole High School Boulevard and Eighth Avenue, on Santa Claus Lane and East Fifth Avenue.
Drivers can expect 20 minute delays, detours and flagging around the intersection and railroad during construction.
Chena Hot Springs Road
The Chena Hot Springs Road project from Mile 0 to Mile 6 has about a mile of pavement left, striping and installation of a 36-inch culvert. According to the Department of Transportation, motorists should expect 20 minute delays during paving and striping, with flaggers present.
Steese Highway Mile 3.8’s culver project will be merely finishing up some striping and seeding, with minimal impacts to traffic.