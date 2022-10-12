During the War of 1812, a small group of teenagers successfully helped hold off 10,000 British soldiers at a critical battle in upstate New York.

To acknowledge their gallantry, for the first and only time, the U.S. Congress presented each of the 17 teens with a special firearm — a Hall Model 1819 breech loading flintlock rifle.

