During the War of 1812, a small group of teenagers successfully helped hold off 10,000 British soldiers at a critical battle in upstate New York.
To acknowledge their gallantry, for the first and only time, the U.S. Congress presented each of the 17 teens with a special firearm — a Hall Model 1819 breech loading flintlock rifle.
One of those rare rifles will be on display at the Tanana Valley Sportsman Association Gun Show at the TVSA Clubhouse this weekend. Fewer than 10 of the rifles are believed to be in existence.
The historic rifle that will be displayed is owned by Phil Lazarro, a local special education teacher and avid collector, who wants to share this fascinating slice of history with Fairbanksans.
Lazarro was intrigued by this firearm from the first time he heard about it. He scoured the internet for more information and also read the fictionalized account of the decisive battle, a novel called “Nine Days A Solder” by Joy Demarse.
“I thought it would be amazing if I could ever get one,” he said. “This was the only time in our history that a rifle was issued for gallantry and patriotism instead of a medal.”
In fact, it required an act of Congress.
“While they might not have monuments dedicated in their honor or streets in the capitol named after them these brave soldiers not only saved the state of New York from British invasion, but lifted the nation that weeks earlier saw its own capitol city burned,” according to an interpretive sign Lazarro created for the display. “Stunning the British, this story and the rifle that embodies it, proves that even a group of teenagers can help shape a nation forever.”
It is extremely rare to find these rifles, as fewer than 10 are believed to exist. One is at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, one is on display at the Kent-Delord House Museum at Plattsburgh where this particular battle occurred. The rest are probably in the hands of collectors, he said.
“These rifles tended to stay in families for over 100 years,” Lazarro said. “Then they tend to get sold.”
That’s how Lazarro found it, listed by an auction house for firearms in 2020.
“When this came up for sale, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.
He bid on it and became the rifle’s new owner. The rifle is now the pinnacle of his collection and is valued at about $100,000.
“This one, in 1922, was going to go to the Smithsonian,” he said. “The man who owned it, his great grandfather was the brother of the person who received it. He was going to donate it, but he sold it.”
Apparently, he needed the money, Lazarro speculated.
The rifle is long and heavy, weighing about 10 pounds. The barrel is 39 inches long and the walnut stock adds another 18 inches. It is unique in that it is a muzzle loader, but it can also be armed at the stock itself, not just at the tip of the barrel.
“The workmanship is amazing,” he said, as he carefully removed the rifle from a padded case, to allow a closer look.
John Hall designed the rifle and the working parts on the stock are interchangeable. The rifles were put together at Harper’s Ferry. That arsenal was destroyed during the Civil War and never used again, Lazarro said.
“The government loved the interchangeable part idea,” he said. It became possible to fix these rifles in the field.
The rifle Lazarro will display was presented to Smith Bateman. A silver inlay on the stock of the rifle states: “By Resolve of Congress/Presented to Smith Bateman/For his Gallantry at the Siege of Plattsburgh.” The dedication includes engraved olive branches. There is also an oval silver wrist inlay with the initials SB. Originally, the rifle featured an inlay of his initials SB and battle date, he said.
According to one account, Smith Bateman’s “father was shot down while defending the bridge at Plattsburgh and the boy, who was then but 16 years of age, at once picked up the gun and fearlessly took his father’s place thus performing a notable act of heroism.”
“The history of Bateman’s heroism is a bit different than what was passed down to his ancestors,” Lazarro explained in another recounting of the history. “Aiken’s Volunteer Riflemen were a group of teenage boys from the Plattsburgh Academy that were too young to enlist but fought as volunteers with Martin James Aiken (1791-1828) as their captain and Azariah Flagg (1790-1873) as their lieutenant.”
They were part of a small force defending the Bridge Street Bridge in 1814. Eventually an American naval victory over the British fleet forced the enemy to abandon their attack on Plattsburgh.
“These volunteers were recognized by General Alexander Macomb for their orderly conduct in the face of British soldiers during the siege, while many grown men were routed easily or shirked their duty entirely throughout the war,” Lazarro recounted “They were reported to be excellent scouts and marksmen.”
Lazarro is looking forward to sharing the history of this firearm with everyone who attends the gun show.
“I like collecting firearms,” he said. “When you collect antiques, they are a tangible connection to the past. I want to share this with other people. Just collecting and not sharing what you have, what’s the point?”
The Tanana Valley Sportsman Association Gun Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the TVSA Clubhouse, 1230 TVSA Way.