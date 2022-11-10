Tuesday’s election was the second election in Alaska that used ranked choice voting, a system where voters rank their preferred candidates. Alaska is the second state in the U.S., following Maine, to implement ranked choice voting on a statewide level.
Voters who liked ranked choice voting said it gave them more options and choices.
Eva Langton of Fairbanks said she liked ranked choice voting. “If I voted for a candidate that would get fewer votes, my vote would still count,” she said.
Olivia Macdonald of Fairbanks said she had mixed feelings about ranked choice voting and only ranked candidates in one race. She brought a sticky note to the polls with her to keep track of candidates she was voting for.
Peggy Gurley of North Pole said she liked that it gave her more options to choose from.
Dana Truffer-Moudra added, “I’m excited about [ranked choice voting].” Like the advertisements said, if you’re at the grocery store and your favorite item is out, you pick your second favorite, she said.
Alex Bates of West Fairbanks said he loves ranked choice voting and found it really easy while Frank Hernandez of West Fairbanks said ranked choice voting allows for more candidates and other choices.
Still, some residents found it confusing and prefer the traditional method of single-choice voting.
Willhelm Austin, a Fairbanks resident, said he found ranked choice voting unnecessary since he only had one preferred candidate per race.
Wil Courtney of Fairbanks said he didn’t vote for ranked choice voting in 2020 but he did do it the right way.
Gilberto Quintero of North Pole said he didn’t like that you have to pick multiple choices.
Paul Chase, a North Pole resident, said ranked choice voting opens a whole new can of worms and he only voted for one candidate per race.
“I prefer the other way [of voting],” Henry Gurley, a North Pole resident, said. He said ranked choice voting was confusing, and voting took more time.
Ryan Pearson of West Fairbanks said, “I don’t like it, but it works.”
A couple of residents, like John Daniels and Marcie Ward, said they think ranked choice voting might be confusing to some people.
