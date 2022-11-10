Sample Ballot

Alaska Division of Elections

This sample ballot provided by the Alaska Division of Elections shows how your ballot will look when it comes time to use ranked choice voting.

Tuesday’s election was the second election in Alaska that used ranked choice voting, a system where voters rank their preferred candidates. Alaska is the second state in the U.S., following Maine, to implement ranked choice voting on a statewide level.

Voters who liked ranked choice voting said it gave them more options and choices.

