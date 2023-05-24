Rangers rescued three climbers in two separate incidents in Denali National Park and Preserve on Saturday and Sunday.
• 24-year-old Tatsuto Hatanaka from Setagaya-ku, Japan, was climbing the West Buttress climbing route on Denali with a partner around the fixed line at 16,200 feet on Friday. According to a news release, his partner saw him fall from the ridge but could not see where he fell to. Rangers were notified of the fall around 2 a.m. Saturday. Rangers were able to get a visual on Hatanaka’s location around 15,100 feet on the upper Peters Glacier. Hatanaka was rescued with minor injuries and transferred by a Life Med helicopter to a hospital.