The body of a professional mountain guide was found in Denali on Friday, two days after a search began to locate him.
Aerial spotters discovered the body of Matthias Rimml, 35, of Tirol, Austria Friday morning in a fall zone below Denali Pass in Denali National Park and Preserve, the park announced Friday evening.
“Rimml likely fell on the steep traverse between Denali Pass at 18,200 feet and the 17,200-foot plateau, a notoriously treacherous stretch of the West Buttress route,” the park’s announcement states.
Rimml had been reported out of contact since April 30 via a satellite phone, and had been in constant contact with a friend up to that point. His last known location was just below Denali Pass at 18,200 feet.
According to the Park Service announcement, Rimml had told a friend he was tired but not distressed. He had been carrying enough food for 10 days.
Rimml was the first registered Denali climber for the season and was attempting a solo, alpine-style climb of the mountain.
Rimml’s friend contacted park rangers on Tuesday after not hearing from him for several days. A helicopter was dispatched Wednesday with gear when searchers located Rimml’s campsite at 14,000 feet.
They didn’t see signs of recent activity at the site however. Heavy cloud cover and deteriorating weather conditions prevented a thorough search and the helicopter from landing.
The search continued Thursday, with the helicopter landing at Rimml’s camp to confirm he had not returned to his tent. Cloud conditions Thursday prevented the helicopter from going above 17,200 feet.
Recovery of Rimml’s body won’t be attempted until “a ranger patrol is acclimated to high altitude and able to safely perform the recovery,” the park stated.
According to the park, 12 other climbers have died on the route Rimml was hiking, “the majority occurring on the descent.”