More than two dozen people stood under overcast conditions Saturday at all four corners of Airport Way and Cowles Street, most displaying signs or placards asking for information on missing Fairbanks resident Doren Sanford.
“In two days, it will have been two years that Doren has been missing,” said Niisha Walsh, Sanford’s cousin and one the organizers for Saturday’s awareness event.
Sanford was reported missing Aug. 29, 2020, after last being seen on Airport Road. The reward for information leading to his location has since gone to $15,000.
Families, friends and community members stood for one hour, waving the signs at the busy intersection in an effort to keep awareness alive.
“Right now, we’re encouraging people to come forward with information,” Walsh said.
A few others bore the signs of some of the other four Alaska Native residents who have been reported missing between 2018 and 2020.
Fort Yukon’s Lorraine Ginnis, then 62, was reported missing Oct. 4, 2018.
Fairbanks resident Debra Nictune, then 59, was last seen Aug. 18, 2020, at the Northward Building. Frank Minano, 69, was reported missing Aug. 17, 2020, after last being seen on Standard Creek Road.
Gladys Derendoff held a sign asking for information on her son, Willis, who has been missing since Nov. 10, 2020. A Husila resident, Willis originally flew into Fairbanks days after her son was reported missing from the Extended Stay hotel.
“He was here coming home from a job,” Derendoff said. “He was a very friendly person, and I miss him very much.”
Derendoff said she was glad to attend Saturday’s rally.
“We’re holding these rallies two or three times a year now,” she said. When she can’t attend in person, she asks family to be present. “When we do this, there is more awareness that they are still missing.”
Similar events are coordinated by other organizations, including the Fairbanks Native Association and supported by the Tanana Chiefs Conference. The FNA hosts awareness events quarterly and family members of those missing try every few months.
“The whole reason we are out here is to make sure that people don’t forget about Frank and Debbie, Lorraine and Doren and Willis,” Walsh said.
Walsh described her cousin Doren as “funny and someone who could make friends with anyone, a skilled carpenter who was in the early stages of starting his own business
TCC Chief Chairman Brian Ridley calls such rallies critical to raising awareness.
“We have so many of our people going missing and no answers,” Ridley said while at the rally. “So if we can help in some small way to help get families some answers and closure, that’s good.”
Native organizations including TCC have been coordinating with law enforcement agencies, Ridley said.
“The [Alaska State Troopers] have been great to work with,” Ridley said. “They’ve been quick on searches to contact and work with us.”
