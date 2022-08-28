More than two dozen people stood under overcast conditions Saturday at all four corners of Airport Way and Cowles Street, most displaying signs or placards asking for information on missing Fairbanks resident Doren Sanford.

“In two days, it will have been two years that Doren has been missing,” said Niisha Walsh, Sanford’s cousin and one the organizers for Saturday’s awareness event.

