Twenty-one-year-old Fairbanks resident Ainsley Benson remembered the first time she was asked to participate in an active shooter drill in her first-grade classroom. Turning out the lights, crouching in the corner, keeping silent.
“At first playing, ‘Sit Tight’ was just a game then it became a survival too,” Benson said.
Artist and activist Kate Wool described the feeling of putting her then 6-year-old daughter on the school bus the morning after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012.
“I knew then I had to do everything in my power to advocate for change,” said Wool.
Benson and Wool shared these experiences with supporters gathered for the March for Our Lives rally at Golden Heart Plaza in Fairbanks on Saturday.
The event, which happened in conjunction with hundreds of other March for Our Lives events taking place nationwide on Saturday, drew a crowd of over 50 supporters.
The website for the national March for Our Lives organization identifies the group as a “youth-led movement to end the epidemic of gun violence” focusing on the safety needs that specific communities identify.
School board member and former school principal Tim Doran attended the rally as a way to make connections with others in the Fairbanks community who share a concern about the issue of gun violence.
“In Alaska, in Fairbanks, we have a culture where guns are actually important to our survival, for food, for protection, things such as that,” Doran said. “But I’ve lost students to suicide, to accidents ... How do we come together to have that conversation across the board for keeping our community safe? Working together so that if someone feels the need for a gun, why is that need there? and how do we handle it?”
Benson, a 2019 Hutchison High School graduate, was motivated to organize the Fairbanks event after experiencing anger and frustration at the lack of action she saw related to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. She described feeling nervous about taking on the responsibility of organizing, but was bolstered by support from Wool and a desire to give young people a chance to make their voices heard.
“It’s within our power to try to change,” Benson said, “We’ve been waiting for older generations to do their part and change to protect us and they haven’t done that yet. So I see this as a flagship now it’s our turn to take over the mantle and really advocate for safer communities, healthier communities”
The Fairbanks event included speeches from Benson and Wool, along with statements of support from the Fairbanks Native Association, the Fairbanks chapter of the NAACP, the Alaska Peace Center, and the local division of group Mom’s Demand Action. After the speeches, the group marched down first avenue and up Barnette Street, where they paused for a photo in front of banners created as part of Wool’s “I am not a Target” project, before returning to Golden Heart Plaza.
Benson began her speech by describing her experience with active shooter drills in school and then urged people to get involved in advocating for changes to current gun policies.
“It’s not about taking guns away from people. I’m an Alaskan, my dad’s a retired state trooper, it’s ensuring that gun owners are responsible and we know where guns are,” said Benson.
In her speech, Wool shared CDC statistics that show Alaska to have high rates of gun violence, deaths, and suicides. Wool also urged those present to reach out to lawmakers to show their support for common sense gun control bills.
“Don’t look away, don’t give up, pay attention,” Wool said.