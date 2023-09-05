Several labor organizations and unions demonstrated a unified front on Monday as their members participated in the 39th annual Fairbanks Labor Day Parade from Noel Wien Library to Pioneer Park.
Among those marching in the parade included Rep. Mary Peltola, Alaska’s sole House of Representative member.
Wet weather caused by a light downpour did nothing to dampen the apparent sense of camaraderie among the groups as the parade went down Airport Way and Bartlett Avenue.
“We’ve had a couple overcast and rainy days for past events, but the turnout always tends to be fairly good,” said Central Labor Council President Jacob Howdeshell while coordinating the parade line-up at the Noel Wien Library parking lot.
He noted the participation, regardless of rain or shine, commemorates Labor Day’s meaning of solidarity for workers and unions.
“The symbolic nature of the day is the struggles of the working class, taking a day to celebrate the gains we have made over time and the solidarity that we continue to practice among the unions,” he said. “Under the Fairbanks Central Labor Council, all the unions get together, march in the parade and gather in Pioneer Park for a picnic.”
The parade was led by the Malamute Battalion, Lathrop High School’s Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program and the sound of bagpipe music from the Red Hackle Pipe Band.
In attendance were the Fairbanks Firefighters Union, the Fairbanks Education Association and Educational Support Staff Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Teamsters Local 959, Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 375, Alaska State Employees Association Local 52, among several others.
Howdeshell remarked that labor and public employee unions work together on a lot of issues in Interior Alaska, including throwing their support behind would-be legislation to improve public employee post-retirement benefits.
“It’s about working-class people looking after working-class people,” Howdeshell said.
Danette Peterson, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, reflected on the challenge of the past year for her union’s members, and that of the Educational Support Staff Association.
Both unions have just concluded nearly two years of contract negotiations with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and 14 months since the previous one ended.
For FEA, the new three-year contract means a $1,500 stipend for its members, plus a 1% salary in the first year and 3% increases in both the second and third years.
She added more importantly, non-monetary articles of agreement strive to improve working conditions.
“The language that we achieved provides for safer working conditions and addresses some of the classroom safety issues we have had in the past,” Peterson said. “Workplace conditions are always something an ongoing challenge today and something we will continue to address.”
She credited the united front from FEA’s membership as a key element behind the new contract.
“Our members had a strong united voice and that was what allowed us to get a lot of language in our [new] contract,” Peterson said. “They stood strong for 20 months.”
Joelle Hall, president of the Alaska AFL-CIO, Alaska’s largest federation of unions, was in Fairbanks for the parade and remarked on the occasion for Labor.
“The unions across Alaska are proud to celebrate Labor Day and to acknowledge those who came before us to help give us the modern working conditions,” Hall said. “But we have to remember that the fight is never over because someone is always trying to change your working conditions.”
Hall noted Alaska’s labor conditions are a bit different than Lower 48 states given the state’s varied and often harsh climate conditions, especially for Interior workers who can work at 40-below temperatures.
“Our folks have a long history of working outdoors, the experience of building the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and a proud condition of working in harsh conditions,” Hall said.