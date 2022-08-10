Johnny, an 8-year-old dog, relived his puppyhood at the reopening of the South Davis dog park on Friday. A downpour didn’t dampen his enthusiasm one bit.
“He came here all the time as a puppy,” owner Ashley Ritchie said. She was drenched, but Johnny couldn’t have been happier, tugging away at his leash.
Dogs and their owners came to check out the dog park, despite heavy rain. About 30 people were there to watch Nikolay Serenin, the park’s caretaker, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the park, which had been closed for several years.
“We cooked about 100 hot dogs and left with only 25,” said Donnie Hayes, the borough parks and recreation director. “It was a great turnout.”
The dog park is not new. It was previously managed by a nonprofit organization.
“They spent a lot of time organizing that space, doing grant writing,” he said. “They did an absolutely wonderful job with that space.”
A few years ago, with a lack of volunteers, the nonprofit folded, and the park soon closed.
“We spent the last couple years trying to brainstorm ways we could open it,” Hayes said.
Eventually, with the support of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, a budget was passed and the park was able to reopen under management of the borough. There are also dog parks on Second Avenue and in North Pole.
There are two enclosures at the South Davis dog park — one for small- and medium-sized dogs and one for large dogs.
“Next year, we’re looking at adding some agility playground pieces,” Hayes said. Dog agility is a sport where a person directs a dog through a pre-set obstacle course within a certain time limit. It is very popular in the Interior. Hayes said in the future, his department would also like to install a couple of shelters.
“It’s not going to happen anytime soon,” he said. “It’s on the wish list of items we would like to address.”
He invited the community to share their wishes of what they would like to see happen at the dog park.
Other community organizations participated in the soggy grand opening, including the borough’s animal control office, Mount McKinley Animal Hospital and other community groups. There were treats for dogs at just about every table.
For dogs and their owners, the weather didn’t matter.
“I think people will use it no matter how bad the weather is,” said Angie Fitch, who was there with her big, white German shepherd. “Dogs love it here.”
