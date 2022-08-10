Johnny, an 8-year-old dog, relived his puppyhood at the reopening of the South Davis dog park on Friday. A downpour didn’t dampen his enthusiasm one bit.

“He came here all the time as a puppy,” owner Ashley Ritchie said. She was drenched, but Johnny couldn’t have been happier, tugging away at his leash.

