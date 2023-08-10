Tuesday’s rain and thunderstorms provided some relief for crews battling several Interior fires.
Cloud cover and higher humidity allowed personnel to take suppression actions along fire edges, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.
A total of 110 fires spanning 124,000 acres this year was reported on land covered by the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire services.
Smoke from the fires continues to affect air quality throughout the Interior. Those with respiratory issues should be aware of air quality conditions.
Sensitive groups in Fairbanks should avoid heavy or prolonged outdoor exercise for Wednesday and Thursday.
Air quality in North Pole is considered unhealthy and sensitive groups should avoid any physical outdoor activities Wednesday. Thursday will be slightly better but sensitive groups should avoid prolonged outdoor activity.
Sensitive groups should avoid heavy outdoor exercise Wednesday and Thursday in Nenana.
Delta Junction air quality is considered unhealthy for both Wednesday and Thursday so sensitive groups should stay away from all physical outdoor activities.
The air quality in Tok is unhealthy for Wednesday and Thursday. Sensitive groups should avoid physical activity outdoors.
Lost Horse Creek — 8,924 acres
The evacuation order for the Upper Haystack area has been changed from “Go” to “Set.” Residents may return to their homes but should be aware there is a possibility of having to evacuate again.
Firefighters are examining structures along the Elliot Highway and continue to protect structures on Lower Haystack and Middle Fork Road. Crews built a 4-mile contingency line to protect the Haystack area
Anderson Complex — 50,830 acres
Rain and cloud cover provided some relief to the multiple fires in the Anderson Complex.
Evacuation orders are still in place for residents along the Teklanika River, Clear Sky Homestead and those adjacent to Rose Hip Creek
Anderson and Nenana residents are under a “Ready,” status.
McCoy Creek — 13,402 acres
McCoy Creek and Lower Salcha River residents are still under an evacuation order.
The McCoy Creek fire did not receive much precipitation, Tuesday. Smokejumpers conducted structure assessment between miles 14.5 and 42 along the Salcha River.
The Salcha River Recreation Area remains closed.
Pogo Mine Road — 42,000 acres
Crews have been able to direct the fire’s west flank and DOF workers continue to lay hose around the fire that sits 9 miles down Pogo Mine Road.
Firefighters are establishing saw line and hose lays. Sprinkler kits were deployed to free up some of the 64 personnel working in the area.
Mosquito Creek — 35 acres
Tuesday’s rain relieved some of the fire as crews work to create a 50-foot saw line.
Mount Hayes — 7,000 acres
The fire is located 24 miles southeast of Delta Junction. Bulldozers started a new contingency line north of Bison Field.
DOF vehicles have laid additional hoses and filled two portable tanks on the northwest corner of the fire.
Rainfall provided little respite from the several fires burning near the US-Canadian border. Firefighters continue to battle smoky conditions. Smokejumpers are working on structure protection and evaluating fire activity.