Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers arrested two Fairbanks residents on charges multiple charges Thursday after a car chases ended with a K9 officer capturing the fleeing driver.

After a stolen vehicle had been reported to Fairbanks police on Wednesday, troopers on patrol recognized the vehicle Thursday and tried to pull the driver over, according to a news release from troopers. The driver fled, the report stated, with the driver and passenger throwing a set of bolt cutters, a gas can and a jack out of the windows in an effort to hit the trooper’s car, the report stated.

