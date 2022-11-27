Alaska State Troopers arrested two Fairbanks residents on charges multiple charges Thursday after a car chases ended with a K9 officer capturing the fleeing driver.
After a stolen vehicle had been reported to Fairbanks police on Wednesday, troopers on patrol recognized the vehicle Thursday and tried to pull the driver over, according to a news release from troopers. The driver fled, the report stated, with the driver and passenger throwing a set of bolt cutters, a gas can and a jack out of the windows in an effort to hit the trooper’s car, the report stated.
Troopers set up a spiked chain on Sheep Creek Road, which disabled the car driven by 31-year-old Travis Olin, according to the release. As Olin and passenger Arianna Vent, 21, got out of the car, Vent tried to jump into a passing car but was restrained by troopers.
A K9 unit, Kenny, was able to apprehend Olin as he tired to flee, the report stated.
Olin and Vent were charged with failure to yield, car theft, misconduct involving weapons and assault on a police officer, the report stated.
Alaska State Troopers, the Fairbanks Police Department, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department, and Airport Police and Fire all were involved in the pursuit and arrests.
