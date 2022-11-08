Willow

A 9-week-old puppy deemed to be a dangerous dog for nipping a child received a reprieve last week after the borough’s Animal Control Commission reversed a decision castigating the pup.

Sarah Shirk surrendered Willow, a border collie and Alaska husky mix, to Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control on Oct. 7 on behalf of the original owners, who live in Delta Junction. Willow reportedly nipped at a 6-year-old child in the home of the original owners, leaving a small puncture wound.

