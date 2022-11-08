A 9-week-old puppy deemed to be a dangerous dog for nipping a child received a reprieve last week after the borough’s Animal Control Commission reversed a decision castigating the pup.
Sarah Shirk surrendered Willow, a border collie and Alaska husky mix, to Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control on Oct. 7 on behalf of the original owners, who live in Delta Junction. Willow reportedly nipped at a 6-year-old child in the home of the original owners, leaving a small puncture wound.
On a phone call with Animal Control, Shirk said Willow bit when she was playing with the child and got too rowdy. Willow bit the 6-year-old one time, and the child encouraged rough play, according to Shirk.
Because of that, Animal Control Officer Raeanne Ross labeled Willow a dangerous animal. The borough defines a dangerous animal as “any animal that threatens or endangers the safety of any person or animal; displays threatening or aggressive behavior; intentionally inflicts or attempts to inflict a bite on a human, not including accidental or provoked bites.”
Ross made several recommendations to prevent further biting, including enrollment in an obedience class, not engaging the dog in rough-house style play, and that the dog should not have access to children unless supervised.
Brian Ludlow, a North Pole resident, adopted Willow on Oct. 13 and submitted an appeal to the borough on Oct. 14. Ludlow requested the appeal on the grounds that the alleged incident occurred outside the borough, the investigation was flawed and incomplete, an additional investigation was not performed, and that Willow was not evaluated by an accredited animal behavioralist.
The Animal Control Commission met on Nov. 1.
Ross did not interview the child or the child’s parents, since Animal Control did not have contact information for that family. She also did not ask the staff veterinarian or outside resources to conduct a temperament evaluation of the animal.
“Willow was just a normal puppy being nippy,” Shirk said. She said the previous owner tried to correct the animal, but Willow wasn’t learning and the previous owner couldn’t put her child in harms way. Shirk said the bite Willow gave the 6-year-old was enough to leave a mark and a bruise, but the child quickly recovered. Shirk said she never witnessed Willow nipping at the child.
Several commission members, including Ronnie Rosenberg and Thomas Swan in addition to Ludlow, said the story sounded like hearsay, and they didn’t have a clear picture of the incident without hearing from the original owner.
Ludlow, the current owner of Willow, had several temperament evaluations done by Susan Sampson, a licensed veterinary technician and certified professional dog trainer; Denali Lovely at North Pole Veterinary Hospital; and Annette Llanes at the Interior Mobile Vet. Lovely said that Willow “showed normal puppy behavior and did not show any signs of aggression. I did not observe her around children or other pets.”
Ross said the definition of “dangerous” does not allow for special conditions based on the animal’s species, breed or age, and they can’t make a special allowance for Willow. Ross said the investigation was not to determine if this was normal behavior, but whether the animal injured or threatened another person.
Ross said the dangerous animal determination hoped to prevent Willow from going to a home similar to the one it came from where the behavior would continue. Ross said if the previous owner believed the animal was threatening enough that they surrendered it for adoption, FNSB Animal Control believed it needed to take additional actions.
“I feel like people should be able to play with their animal in rowdy manner without getting bitten,” Ross said.
The Animal Control Commission voted 6-0 to reverse the dangerous animal declaration for Willow. The commission found that there is not sufficient evidence that a bite occurred because it is based on hearsay, and if there was sufficient evidence of a bite, the evidence indicated that it was provoked by teasing.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com