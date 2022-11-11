Jeff Jacobson, the city of Fairbanks Public Works director, put in a budget request that includes $1.5 million for seasonal employees, a request Mayor David Pruhs paired down by $200,000.
Jacobson prefaced an overall increase on preparing for the winter season.
“No two winters have ever been the same,” Jacobson said. “There’s always some new challenge facing us, whether it’s a lack of equipment due to break down or a lack of skilled temporary workers.”
Overall, Pruhs has proposed a $9.7 million operational budget, with 40 full-time employees.
Jacobson said the Public Works Department “touches the lives of the city every day,” whether through snow removal, pothole patching or garbage removal.
The city budget process remains fluid until the council approves a final one in December. The council will hold a final budget wrap-up workshop Nov. 21.
Pruhs noted that the Public Works capital projects budget “was treated very well” and received “some very critical items.” The capital budget pays for equipment, road repair projects and vehicles.
Pruhs added that his recommended budget proposes adding two permanent staff positions to the Public Works roster, including another equipment operator and a second parts expediter.
“He operates a very good department down there,” Pruhs said.
Employee challenges
Jacobson called it a challenge to plan a budget but noted one consistent theme: a workload that increases year-to-year.
Some upcoming challenges include a permanent workforce that, while skilled, have less experience to train temporary workers.
“When you don’t have crews with eight, 10 or 12 years of experience, it slows things down,” Jacobson said. “It’s not that they’re bad workers. It’s just that they’re still on a learning curve.”
He added that the labor halls, which help provide temporary skilled workers, reported a shortage as well during the summer construction season.
Temporary workers operate machinery during the winter and summer months, along with assisting in the maintenance bays.
“We are finding that we can get temporary workers, but they don’t come with the skill set we need, so we have to do a lot of training,” Jacobson said.
He added that prior to 2021, the city had to lay off temporary workers when snow accumulation fell; most never returned when snow began falling heavily again, leaving the city to train new workers.
The past two years, the city has been keeping its night crews working from the end of November to April to maintain consistency.
He noted the downtown core “was very vocal in previous years about the frequency of snow removal.” Public works, he said, can easily address Cushman, Lacey, Noble and 1st Avenue.
Secondary streets, such as 2nd through 5th Avenues, are more difficult due to the amount of on-street parking and traffic volume. Snow removal on those streets needs to be done during the night.
Prepping for winter and summer
Jacobson said he planned his budget based on the need to address next year’s winter and summer seasons by appropriately budgeting for the winter and summer seasons in 2023.
Last winter was a near-record, Jacobson said, with the city removing 677,000 cubic yards of snow, or about 35,000 truckloads. The city removed 90,000 cubic yards from the downtown area alone.
Jacobson had to ask the council for an additional $600,000 in wages for summer paving and November-December snow removal operations.
Jacobson noted the 2021-2022 winter season was hard on both employees and equipment due to ice caused by freezing rain. The city burned through 477 sets of snow grader cutting edges, at a rate of replacement every two days.
“The ice was incredibly hard to remove and it was basically like shaving it down,” Jacobson said.
He added the city will have to adjust its model to discourage residents and businesses from pushing snow from private properties onto city streets. The added snow, he said, places more work on the Public Works department, slows down the snow removal process and adds challenges to snow storage.
The city purchased two side dumps after last winter, when it had to rent additional equipment in January and February (at a rate of $2,500 a day) to handle the excess snow. The vehicles cut down on rental costs and increased the city’s efficiency and snow removal time.
Jacobson said public works will invest in a loader-mounted ice breaker to make it easier for snow graders to pick up more ice.
“We’re trying to be proactive to changing snow and ice conditions by having this equipment this year,” Jacobson said.
His budget also reflects preparing for summer conditions. He reiterated that no two winter and summer seasons are the same.
Last winter’s season took a toll on the city’s road, with the result that city and contract crews poured a record amount of asphalt this summer. Crews also had to clear storm drains before spring thaw set in to prevent catastrophic flooding.
Equipment-wise, the capital budget includes a dura-patcher, which executes asphalt patching and eliminates potential “speed bumps,” according to Jacobson.
Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning will host its annual winter forum, where area maintenance managers share their game plans for another winter season.