DUI
• Herbert Ahkiviana, 32, of North Pole, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. Alaska State Troopers found Ahkiviana in a ditch near the Steese Highway and Elliott Highway intersection.
• Zechariah Weigerding, 29, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence. Troopers pulled Weigerding over after a resident reported a possible drunken driver on Geist Road.
Indictments
• Kurtis Anthony Kapuamohala OH Martin, 26, of Fairbanks, indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree vehicle theft and third-degree theft in connection with an incident at or on Jan. 12 at or near Fairbanks.
Multiple charges
• James Bowen, 32, was charged on Thursday with first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, fifth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, and driving under the influence. Troopers found Bowen trespassing in a home off Chena Hot Springs Road early Thursday morning.
• Christopher Ross, 32, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, sixth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools. Troopers found Ross trespassing in a home off Chena Hot Springs Road early Thursday morning.