DUI

• Herbert Ahkiviana, 32, of North Pole, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. Alaska State Troopers found Ahkiviana in a ditch near the Steese Highway and Elliott Highway intersection.

• Zechariah Weigerding, 29, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence. Troopers pulled Weigerding over after a resident reported a possible drunken driver on Geist Road.

Indictments

• Kurtis Anthony Kapuamohala OH Martin, 26, of Fairbanks, indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree vehicle theft and third-degree theft in connection with an incident at or on Jan. 12 at or near Fairbanks.

Multiple charges

• James Bowen, 32, was charged on Thursday with first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, fifth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, and driving under the influence. Troopers found Bowen trespassing in a home off Chena Hot Springs Road early Thursday morning.

• Christopher Ross, 32, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, sixth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools. Troopers found Ross trespassing in a home off Chena Hot Springs Road early Thursday morning.

The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.