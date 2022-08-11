DUI

• Brett Donald Riley, 29, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, was arrested July 9 on a charge of driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a one-car rollover on Nelson Road in North Pole, according to charging documents. Riley’s breath-alcohol content registered 0.274.

