• Brett Donald Riley, 29, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, was arrested July 9 on a charge of driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a one-car rollover on Nelson Road in North Pole, according to charging documents. Riley’s breath-alcohol content registered 0.274.
• Giavonni Adrean Deveroux-Shetters, 19, of Fairbanks, was arrested July 9 on a charge of driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath test and failure to give aid after Fairbanks police and state troopers got a call of a hit and run accident occurring a little after 1 p.m. at 48 College Road, according to charging documents. A woman caller told 911 a driver rear-ended her car while she was driving on College Road and caught her bumper as he tried to pass. She gave 911 a description of the car and the license plate number.
Shortly afterward, a state trooper spotted the car stalled in the intersection of College Road and Aurora Drive and detained the driver until Fairbanks officers arrived, charging documents stated.
• Reginald Everett Henderson, 59, of Fairbanks, was arrested July 8 on a charge of driving under the influence after 911 dispatchers put out a REDDI alert based on a call of a driver swerving on Old Chena Pump Road. REDDI stands for Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately. Troopers located a car parked at the gas pumps of Just A Store, 446 Old Chena Pump Road, which matched the caller’s description. The driver denied consuming any alcohol, charging documents stated, but agreed to a breath test. Henderson’s preliminary breath test at the scene registered 0.223. Troopers took Henderson to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department for processing, at which time is breath-alcohol content registered 0.210.
• Jared Lucio Hernandez, 30, of Fairbanks, was arrested July 8 on a charge of driving under the influence after a caller reported to 911 a man slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the drive-thru lane of McDonald’s, 3905 Geist Road. Troopers and EMS crews answered the call and found the vehicle, a green Jeep, parked in the parking lot, charging documents stated. After being evaluated by EMS, his breath-alcohol content registered 0.195, at which time state troopers took him to Fairbanks Correctional.
The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.