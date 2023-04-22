A Fairbanks grand jury handed down indictments Wednesday and Thursday on a variety of charges. An indictment is not a finding of guilt but an indication there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial. Those who were indicted include:
• Garret Wayne Brummett, 23, of Fairbanks, felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, in connection with an incident on or about Dec. 3, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.
• Arthur Gary Burnette, 69, of Anchorage, felony failure to register as a sex offender, in connection with an incident on or about Nov. 21, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.
• Sheylynn Jaid Attla, 32, of Fairbanks, felony third-degree escape and misdemeanor violating bail conditions, in connection with an incident on or about May 19, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.