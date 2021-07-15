Fairbanks residents can ask questions about the Covid-19 pandemic, variants and vaccines tonight, just before Music in the Garden.
Answering the questions will be Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, as well as Heidi Hedberg, Division of Public Health director, and Verné Boerner, president and CEO of the Alaska Native Health Board.
The health experts are coming to Fairbanks for the day to thank health care workers for their work on the Covid-19 response. But they also wanted to hold a public listening session where they could answer questions and listen to concerns people have about the pandemic.
Hedberg said that some of the most common questions coming from the public are focused on the variants, Covid-19 trends, vaccines and CDC guidance.
Attendants of the event can also share what they think was handled well during the pandemic and what could have gone better, as well as voice their ideas on moving forward and protecting the health of Alaskans.
“This is a collaborative opportunity between the Department of Public Health and Alaska Native Health Board to hear from the public about the Covid-19 response and have a conversation and answer questions about Covid, public health and the tribal health system,” Hedberg wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
The event will take place today at 6 p.m. at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Georgeson Botanical Garden Rotary Pavilion, followed at 7 p.m. by Summer Sessions & Lifelong Learning’s Music in the Garden Concert featuring the Dry Cabin String Band.
Hedberg added that people who can’t attend the event are welcome to reach out to the Fairbanks Public Health Center at 452-1776, sign up for one of the many Echo sessions at bit.ly/echo-signup request a provider presentation at http://covidvax.alaska.gov/sleevesup.aspx or send an email to covidquestions@alaska.gov.
