Public projects are among the list of casualties as the ongoing pandemic bogs down supply chains and raises prices, according to local and state officials.
Several projects, including bridge rehabilitations and lighting district improvements, are subject to increased prices.
The city of Fairbanks has seen difficulty in securing replacement parts for its already aging fleet of garbage trucks, equipment and its heating and air conditioning systems, according to Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson.
“Some of the garbage truck manufacturers have stopped producing parts on our trucks at 10-15 years old, which require our parts expediter to search harder for the elusive parts,” Jacobson said in an email.
The city’s public works department has plenty of projects and equipment to afford the delay time, he said.
“We have back-up pieces of equipment that we can put into service while another one is out of service waiting on parts,” Jacobson said. However, delays eventually cause logistic concerns.
“There have been several instances where we came close to not having key equipment available for operations due to parts backlog,” he said. “So far we have been lucky, but we worry about the next time, all the time.”
DOT projects impacted
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has felt the pinch, and factored delays and increased costs into the equation, according to Caitlin Frye, public information officer for DOT’s Northern Region.
“The short story is that supply chain issues are affecting our maintenance activities and construction projects,” Frye said by email Tuesday.
Construction impacts are relayed through contractors awarded project bids, “who are the ones ordering products and installing them on projects,” Frye said.
Frye said the state had issues with construction material supplies in 2021. DOT anticipates a similar scenario for 2022.
A prime example was the Third Street widening and reconstruction in Fairbanks in 2021. Signal poles for the intersection at Third Street and Old Steese were expected in August.
“They didn’t arrive until November, which caused a delay in the opening of the Wendell Bridge,” Frye said. “We ended up installing a temporary signal until the permanent one arrived, just so we could get traffic moving through the area.”
The state expects to run into similar supply issues this year, including seemingly mundane items.
“We have run into shortages and delays in traffic striping paint, bridge rail, signal poles, other steel components (like culverts), and electrical components,” Frye said. “Some steel components have gone from a six-week lead time to 12 weeks. Some electrical components now have lead times of 18 months.”
The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning (or FAST) has had to adjust some of its projects, including the North Pole streetlight standardization plan.
At a recent FAST policy board meeting, executive director Jackson Fox told board members the scope and cost of the North Pole project changed.
The total street lighting project — spread across four subdivisions from the city core to Highway Park, will cost $6.37 million, according to a revised November estimate. The largest subdivision — Ford — will cost $2.78 million alone, while the city core comes with a $1.68 million price tag.
“The total funding for this project is far exceeded by the cost for all subdivisions due to a number of factors,” said Ethan Graetz, a DOT project manager assigned to the project.
Graetz said the original estimate was put together in 2015, five years before the Covid-19 pandemic. Graetz said the original estimate was poor to begin with, but the pandemic has driven up costs significantly.
“No one could have anticipated that but it has seen a real increase in material costs,” Graetz said. “We’re seeing 200% increase, or double our material costs … and there are nominal increases to labor associated with that.”
City engineer Robert Pristash said the Cushman Bridge rehabilitation project has also been impacted. The project, funded by federal money through FAST, went up about 25% from an estimated $3.2 million to $5.59 million because of material costs.
“This increase comes from a limited source so other City projects funding is reduced or delayed,” Pristash said.
Work-arounds
Local entities are calculating or adapting to the supply chain issues, either by scaling back on the project or thinking ahead.
For the North Pole lighting project, Graetz told FAST board members the goal is to scale back the scope to focus on just the city core at $1.6 million — the cost of the original estimate provided in 2015.
According to Fox, FAST will forward fund the project from the next fiscal year funding, pushing off another project scheduled for 2024.
Frye said the state has begun to place orders in advance of future projects.
“Our maintenance staff are ordering major materials for our summer projects and next winter right now,” Frye said. “Doing our ordering so far in advance does insulate us from some supply chain impacts, but it also makes it difficult to be flexible. If we don’t anticipate the quantity of a particular product correctly, it can impact our ability to do that work.”