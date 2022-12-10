Another public listening session returns to Nenana Monday night as the Department of Transportation facilitates a conversation about improvements and construction on the Nenana-Totchaket Road west of the Nenana Bridge.
The listening session will allow residents and stakeholders an opportunity talk about the project, said DOT communications director Danielle Tessen.
“This meeting is for the community of Nenana to speak and have a dialog with each other, and for state of Alaska agencies to listen,” Tessen said. “Our purpose is for us to absorb the dialog and information before we take any next steps.”
Tessen added DOT is “focused on allowing time and space for everyone to be heard at this meeting.”
The meeting will be held at the James A. Coghill Community Civic Center in Nenana, starting at 6 p.m.
The state was slated to being preliminary improvements at the beginning of November, including brush clearing and resurfacing the existing road.
However, things came to a head at the end of October when a group of tribal residents briefly blockaded the bridge leading to the west side of the Nenana River in protest over the agricultural project itself.
Tessen said no construction took place during November, “and preliminary activities were in the materials sites.”
DOT, its general contractor and tribal stakeholders met shortly after the blockaded ended, with DOT agreeing to step back briefly to engage in additional conversations.
“Currently we are working to establish an ongoing method of dialog with the community before we take any further steps in repairing the existing road [Phase One] or further develop the road extension [Phase Two],” Tessen said. “We anticipate being able to incorporate some of the ideas we hear into the next phases of the project.”
The overall, multi-phased plan includes improvements to the existing 12 miles of Nenana-Totchaket Road, including resurfacing, drainage improvements and replacement or rehabilitation of three bridge crossings the Nenana River. DOT also plans to construct 19 miles of new road toward the Kantishna River over the course of a few years as funding allows.
Protestors claimed that DOT and contractors were trespassing on a bridge owned by the Nenana Native Association and that the tribe owned the bridge.
The bridge itself was built over the span of a few years. The city of Nenana originally started the project with $6 million in state funding, but it stalled in 2016 when money ran out. Construction began again after the Nenana Native Association secured a $9 million federal grant to finish construction, and the bridge opened in 2020.
The city of Nenana owns the right-of-way to the Nenana-Totchaket Road leading to the agricultural land.
According to the DOT project site, the bridge “ was the key to unlocking the development of millions of acres of land owned by the State, Alaska Native Corporations and the University of Alaska.”
The road extension itself “will also allow for increased hunting, fishing and subsistence opportunities to the public.”
The approximately 140,000-acre Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project has been considered a potential food source for the state for 40 years but not found viable due to a lack of access. When the bridge opened in 2020, it opened up new avenues for the state to consider.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources completed its first land sale in the agricultural project in October, selling most of the 27 parcels totaling 2,000 acres.
The high bidders, however, are required to submit agriculture conservation contracts before the sale can be finalized and any work to develop the land starts.
Critics had several concerns about the project, from the state moving too fast without proper soil analysis to concerns that industrial farms could come in, potentially damaging the environment.
Nenana Mayor disputes tribal ownership claims
Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagen, however, has disputed the tribe’s ownership claims.
Verhagen laid out the bridge’s history and documentation in a detailed Nov. 27 post on his official Facebook page.
“The short answer is that the City has always owned the right-of-way and the bridge,” Verhagen said. “The Tribe never claimed to want ownership as a condition to helping get it completed, and never asked for the City to deed it to them.”
He added it was always a “a mutual goal for both entities to complete this project for the benefit of all and not just the benefit of some.”
Verhagen stressed the city of Nenana “does not minimize the significant role that the Tribe played in the completion of the Nenana-Totchaket bridge.” He added the efforts that Jessica Shaw, a former tribal administrator, had in managing and executing the project were significant.
Verhagen wrote the city obtained the original 27.5 mile, 500-foot wide right-of-way from the state in 1984, and it “is still recorded with the state as being owned by the city of Nenana.”
The University of Alaska granted the city two additional easements in 1992.
In 2009, the regional Alaska Native Corporation Doyon Limited funded a survey for part of Totchaket Road “to determine what cultural resources were present.”
The Bryce Construction and Toghotthele Native Corporation constructed the first few miles of roadway the same year. The city used the same companies in 2013 to make $3 million in improvements and extend the road 12 miles.
In 2010, Rampart Energy Company conveyed additional road improvements and deeded the three smaller bridges to the city.
The city was awarded the $6.5 million grant in 2012 to design and build the bridge, but funding wasn’t sufficient to complete the project. Acquiring permits also took several years to acquire.
Verhagen wrote that Shaw applied for a federal grant in 2018 to complete the bridge and received $9 million.
“In full cooperation, as the Tribe and City had a solid working relationship, the City of Nenana gave temporary site control to the Tribe through a temporary ordinance that adopted a project transfer agreement for the purposes of completing the project,” Verhagen wrote.
Some of the stipulations, however, included that the arrangement wasn’t permanent or codified and that the city retains ownership and maintenance post-construction.
Verhagen wrote the tribe “has not upheld their end of the agreement” to transfer everything back to the city but added “perpetually delaying the closing out of the project and transfer of project improvements does not equate to ownership.”