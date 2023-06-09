Fiddler on the Roof

From left, Lorri Heneveld as Golde, Charlotte Gray as Tzeitel, John Lee as Motel, Anabelle Boschert as Shprintze and Grace Posey as Bielke rehearse Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for the opening of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

 Gary Black/News-Miner

The public is invited to the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre's annual meeting, taking place at noon Saturday, June 10, at the church at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way.

The all-volunteer nonprofit theater organization is looking for volunteers interested in any part of the production process including, but not limited to, ushers; costume design and maintenance; set design, paint and construction; prop acquisition and management; stage management and crew; board members; production management; musical, technical and stage directors; musicians; lighting and sound design; fundraising initiatives and assistance; financial sponsorships; photography and videography; and other organizational roles.