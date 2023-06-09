The public is invited to the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre's annual meeting, taking place at noon Saturday, June 10, at the church at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way.
The all-volunteer nonprofit theater organization is looking for volunteers interested in any part of the production process including, but not limited to, ushers; costume design and maintenance; set design, paint and construction; prop acquisition and management; stage management and crew; board members; production management; musical, technical and stage directors; musicians; lighting and sound design; fundraising initiatives and assistance; financial sponsorships; photography and videography; and other organizational roles.