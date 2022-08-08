A pair of ballot measures, a change in the hours of a standard shift police officers work, and changes to two employee bonus programs head to public hearings at tonight’s Fairbanks City Council meeting.
The top item, the set of ballot measures, would ask voters to amend the current tax cap and restore it to its original 1989 language, and increase the residential property tax exemption to $50,000 for qualifying owners.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth sponsored the tax cap change, saying a fixed maximum allowable property tax base rate of 4.9 mills has prevented the city from keeping up with inflation. Cleworth has said the fixed base rate and returning to the original tax cap means the city can be more flexible, while stating property taxes won’t rise or fall noticeably.
The tax exemption increase, sponsored by Councilmember Aaron Gibson, brings the amount up to the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s level, and is considered a carrot to Cleworth’s ballot question.
Voters would need to approve the tax cap modification in order for the tax exemption to pass.
The public hearing on police department shifts involves a change to the current collective bargaining agreement with the Public Safety Employees Association to switch to 12-hour shifts and increase the number of officers working on patrol.
The change would lead to about four hours of overtime, costing the city $81,000 from July 1 to Dec. 31, but are covered with the police department’s salary savings.
One of the employee bonus programs involves changes to the police department’s $20,000 lateral hiring bonus incentive. It adds language to ensure the bonus only applies to officers who have not been employed in the Department within the last 12 month.
It also adds a clause to ensure a $5,000 referral bonus paid to city employees who refer a successful new lateral hire does not extend to employees whose duties include hiring or recruitment.
Another employee-related bonus program, called the Employee Capital Incentive Program (or ECIP) would be modified as well to clean up language. The ECIP pays additional wages to employees based on salary savings from vacant positions.
Changes would ensure the bonus only applies to full-time employees who have been with the city for six months as of Dec. 31 each year. Annual salary savings will be calculated by the department and paid by Jan. 31 of the following year.
A resolution listed under new business will allow the city to accept $10 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the eventual demolition of the Polaris Building. The city was awarded the funding in April as part of congressionally directed funding under a massive federal omnibus bill.
The EPA must review and approve a work plan from the city of Fairbanks to award the funds. The city is currently in the process of launching a structural and environmental analysis to safely bring down the condemned 11-story high rise in downtown plan.
The council will also be asked to vote on:
• Advancing an ordinance allowing the police department to hire two civilian public safety assistants tasked with downtown patrol, among other duties. The hires require a change to the current collective bargaining unit because it reduces two vacant police officer positions to the PSA positions. Annual salary/benefits for one position costs $85,220, but will be paid from salary savings.
• A resolution to award a $593,659 purchase contract for two packer trucks for the Public Works Department.
