GVEA hosts first fast-charging EV station

Golden Valley Electric Association installed the first electric charging station in Fairbanks in November 2021, and now, more charging stations could be headed to Fairbanks.

News-Miner File

 Linda F. Hersey/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough could see a major investment in electric charging stations if a $2.5 million grant is awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear if or when the funds would be approved, according to Jackson Fox, executive director for Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning. He said the earliest USDOT could approve the funds would be September 2023.

