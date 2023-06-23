The Fairbanks North Star Borough could see a major investment in electric charging stations if a $2.5 million grant is awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
It’s unclear if or when the funds would be approved, according to Jackson Fox, executive director for Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning. He said the earliest USDOT could approve the funds would be September 2023.
“I think it’s a very strong application but I don’t know what the competition is like,” Fox said.
If the grant is approved, 13 electric vehicle charging stations would be built around the borough. Each station would accommodate four vehicles at a time.
The proposed charging stations would be located at Noel Wien Library, the North Pole library, Pioneer Park, the Fairbanks Downtown Parking Garage, Morris Thompson Cultural & Visitors Center, North Pole City Hall, Fairbanks North Star Borough Administration Center, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The grant program is part of the Discretionary Grant Program for Charging and Fueling Infrastructure, a $2.5 billion fund through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.
The program aims to increase access to electric vehicle charging in rural communities near schools, parks and public parking facilities, according to the USDOT website.
The chargers would likely be manufactured by FLO, an electric vehicle charger company based out of Canada, Fox said. FLO offers a charger that functions in Alaska’s frigid temperatures.
Fairbanks currently has no electric vehicle charging stations in the downtown area, according to PlugShare, an EV charging station database.
Fairbanks’ first fast-charging electric vehicle station opened at Golden Valley Electric Association on Illinois Street in November 2021.
