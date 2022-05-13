Borough leaders adopted a new budget plan on Thursday, adding another $650,000 for public schools.
They hope the extra funding pays for hiring one full-time aide for kindergarten classes in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. The Board of Education has full discretion on how to spend the money.
The vote on the $180 million borough budget plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 was 6-3. Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson voted no along with Assemblymen Jimi Cash and Frank Tomaszewski.
The plan by and large reflects what Borough Mayor Bryce Ward recommended, which is adding some borough employees, funding a new animal shelter, increasing the assembly stipend by $200 a month and maintaining services at parks, libraries, animal control, public transit and emergency management. The plan also pays down $10 million worth of debt and makes a $12.1 million contribution to a fund that pays for public works projects.
“It’s a values document for our community,” said Mindy O’Neall, assembly presiding officer. She hopes the final product shows that leaders listen to residents and “we have their best interests at heart,” she said.
Public input by way of spoken testimony and emails was light this year and mostly focused on public education.
Schools will receive an overall $2.65 million boost in local support with funding totaling over $52 million. Public education is the assembly’s largest annual allocation.
Also on Thursday, the panel approved a budget amendment of $75,000 for capital improvements to reopen the dog park at South Davis Park.
The assembly modified the terms of a portion of a $350,000 grant for the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp., requiring the agency to show at least $50,000 in private support or forfeit $50,000. That was a narrow 5-4 vote.
Wilson asked for the amendment saying the FEDC is almost wholly dependent on government support while the counterpart in Anchorage is primarily funded with private donations.
“This is not a shot at FEDC,” Wilson said.
The agency would be better off serving private sector interests, she said, but instead it’s accountable to its government benefactors.
The economic development corporation needs incentive to “help get them off the government trough,” said Cash, who supported the amendment with Wilson, Tomaszewski, Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher and Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski.
Leaders aim to lower the base property tax rate this year from 13.799 mills to 12.510 mills, which could offset an increase in assessed values. The vote on the 2022 property tax mill rate is scheduled for June 9. Tax bills go out in late June.
O’Neall thanked the assembly for maintaining decorum during the budget process.
“We’ve kept our heads cool and respectful, and I appreciate and thank everybody for bringing that to the table,” she said.