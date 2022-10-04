Unofficial results placed David Pruhs in the lead for the city of Fairbanks mayoral race Tuesday night over Councilmember Valerie Therrien.

All election results are unofficial until they are certified, but all seven city precincts reported in. Results include early voting ballots cast but exclude absentee and question ballots.

