Unofficial results placed David Pruhs in the lead for the city of Fairbanks mayoral race Tuesday night over Councilmember Valerie Therrien.
All election results are unofficial until they are certified, but all seven city precincts reported in. Results include early voting ballots cast but exclude absentee and question ballots.
David Pruhs earned 1,769 votes, while Therrien received 1,337 votes. Another 20 votes were cast for write-in candidates.
Pruhs said he wants voters to know he thanked them.
“This has been a very humbling experience,” Pruhs said.
His first order of business will be “to get brought up to speed by the very fine chief of staff,” adding and that he is looking forward to working with city staff again. Pruhs served two terms as a city council member.
“We have very fine employees at the city,” Pruhs said.
This time next year he wants to have a few more city police on staff, a third ambulance and a very good system for snow removal, he said.
Therrien said she looks forward to the final tally.
“We’ll just have to see if the votes change with the question and absentee ballots,” Therrien said.
Both candidates noted the civility shown during the local elections.
“It’s been very nice, and the way that Valerie and I have conducted ourselves is a model that everyone should look to emulate at the local, state and federal level,” Pruhs said. “You had two very good candidates who worked with each other for many years and have been gracious. It was very nice.”
“I appreciate the fact that Mr. Pruhs and I ran a good race,” Therrien said. “We both worked very hard, and it was very civil and no animosity. I think it’s been wonderful, and everybody has treated each other with civility and courtesy.”
In the City Council Seat C race, Sue Sprinkle led the other two candidates, Richard Croteau and Sean MacDonald. Sprinkle had 1,281 votes, 138 votes ahead of Croteau, who had 1,143 votes. MacDonald came in a distant third with 534 votes.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m thrilled,” Sprinkle said.
She noted some of the first things she wanted to do if sworn in would be what types of committees she could serve on.
“That’s important ... they’re going to be a big deal for me,” Sprinkle said. Another goal was to help secure a new ambulance for the Fairbanks Fire Department and focus on nuisance and abandoned properties.
Croteau said he would like to see what the final results are but added that if they continue to trend in Sprinkle’s favor, he would support them.
“If the votes end up supporting Sue, I’ll go with them and hope for the best for our city,” he said. “I have a deep appreciation for our city and was looking forward to working with the people on the City Council.”
Croteau noted his campaign was active and that he attended every possible forum.
MacDonald said he was pleased with the results for being a first-time candidate.
“It was my first time running for anything like that. I’m pleased with how well it went,” MacDonald said. “I ran for City Council because there were things that I thought the City Council could do better with. I might run again so long as the reasons are still there.”
The race for Seat D between incumbent Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell remains too close to call, something both candidates acknowledged Tuesday night. As of deadline, Gibson was ahead by 14 votes, with 1,503 total votes to Tidwell’s 1,489 votes.
“It’s a little close to call,” Gibson said. “I’m up by about 14 votes so I feel good about that, but we’ll see how it goes.”
Tidwell said she overall enjoyed running for office.
“It was great running for public office, with the support from the community and local businesses and meeting tons of people that I didn’t before was a really overwhelmingly positive experience,” Tidwell said.
The city of Fairbanks Propositions A and B appeared to garner overwhelming support.
Prop. A, which restores the city’s tax cap to its original 1989 language and removes the “cap-in-the-cap” fixed property tax rate of 4.9 mills, received 1,981 “yes” to its 1,029 “no” votes. The property tax cap, passed in 2007, kept the city from collecting the full amount of property tax it was entitled to in some years and prevented it from keeping up with the Consumer Price Index changes.
“I’m really happy that the cap-in-the-cap passed,” said Therrien.
Prop. B, which depended on Prop. A’s passage, received overwhelming support, passing with 2,093 votes in support to 960 against it. The ballot measure increases the residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000. This amount matches the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s own residential tax exemption rate.
Gibson, who sponsored Prop. B, said he was happy it passed.
“I think that’s the way it should have been for a while,” Gibson said.
Only two candidates filed for the City of North Pole council for the two vacant seats.
Incumbent Councilmember Jeff Jacobson earned 169 votes while candidate Chandra Clack earned 107 in election night results. Both will be seated.