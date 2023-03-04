The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider an ordinance sponsored by Assemlbymember Tammie Wilson at its Thursday meeting that would repeal a policy that requires informational insets for initiatives and referendums.
The borough enacted the policy in 2013, requiring the borough clerk’s office to publish an insert containing factual information pertaining to each initiative or referendum appearing on a ballot.
Current borough policy requires the clerk’s office to publish an insert in the News-Miner that includes factual information on the pros and cons of each initiative or referendum at least 15 days prior to any regular or special election. The information must be approved by the assembly.
Borough code requires the information to be published on the borough website, as well.
Wilson explained her ordinance during a Thursday assembly work session, citing concern that using public funds to advocate for or against any ballot proposition is inappropriate.
The borough budgets $3,000 a year to publish the insert.
“I think in theory it’s a good idea in that providers with the pros and cons to an initiative or referendum,” Wilson said of the policy. “But as we are talking about the budget ... is this really the job of the clerk to do?”
Wilson’s ordinance notes that “the administration of this code provision can be burdensome, from locating authors for the pro and con statements, to filing mandatory Statements of Independent Expenditures with the Alaska Public Offices Commission (or APOC).
She added just because residents gather signatures for an initiative “doesn’t mean there’s a con to it.”
“If there is one, it doesn’t mean they are raising enough money to go APOC,” Wilson said.
She used the borough’s required biennial tax revenue cap measure as an example. The measure appears on the October municipal elections ballot every two years.
“There’s not necessarily a group who is saying no to it,” Wilson said. “There may be individuals that don’t like, but the current code puts it on the clerk’s office to seek someone who is against it.”
She added that the clerk needs to fact check, as well.
“It may sound real easy but when it gets into people’s opinion, it can be very difficult,” Wilson said, adding that “We’re basically using public money to campaign for both sides.”
“It really puts the clerk in a bad position because they need to make sure it’s factual,” Wilson said.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said she hasn’t been successful in the past few years finding people to write a con statement for an initiative. Her typical approach, she said, involves checking the APOC website to search for any organized groups campaigning against an initiative.
“If I cannot find anyone, I start looking for individuals with a publicly stated interest,” Trickey said. “It can’t be anyone who just says they disagrees with the initiative, it has to be someone who stated in a public setting or has written a community perspective or letter to the editor stating they are against it.”
If the clerk’s office cannot find a writer, Trickey said the insert will state that no “con” perspective could be provided.
Trickey added she records every step to ensure the clerk office’s due diligence.
Because it the pro and con statements are considered campaign material, they cannot be placed at poll locations.
The proposed ordinance is scheduled for public hearing at the Assembly’s regular meeting Thursday at 907 Terminal St. in Fairbanks and streamed online via Zoom. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., with public hearings starting after 7 p.m.
