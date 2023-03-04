Tammie Wilson

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider an ordinance sponsored by Assemlbymember Tammie Wilson at its Thursday meeting that would repeal a policy that requires informational insets for initiatives and referendums.

The borough enacted the policy in 2013, requiring the borough clerk’s office to publish an insert containing factual information pertaining to each initiative or referendum appearing on a ballot.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.