With downtown security and safety a frequent topic the last few months, Fairbanks City Council member Jim Clark has a possible solution he plans to introduce at Monday’s council meeting: reallocate some of the city’s bed tax revenue to pay for security.
The ordinance will be introduced on the council’s consent item list Monday night. If approved by consent, it would go to a public hearing as early as the council’s June 27 regular meeting.
Residents wishing to comment on the item at Monday’s meeting would need to do so under citizens’ comments.
The proposed ordinance would adjust how the city allocates the sales tax it collects from hotels, motels and other lodgings in city limits for short-term room rentals. In addition, the city would receive 33.5% of the revenue, instead of the normal 22.5%.
The city uses that money for fund collections, administration and tourism impact. Clark’s amendment proposes using the additional money toward public safety related to Golden Heart Plaza.
Room rental tax allocation is enshrined in the city’s municipal code. Currently, beyond the 22.5% it keeps, $400,000 is earmarked for one of three purposes: $100,000 to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, $30,000 for maintenance of Golden Heart Plaza and Barnette Landing, and $270,000 for tourism/economic development-related discretionary grants.
Clark’s ordinance proposes adding an additional $227,920 to the list, to be distributed to Festival Fairbanks for Golden Heart Plaza for security personnel. Festival Fairbanks manages the plaza for the city via a lease.
The remaining amount is distributed to Explore Fairbanks to promote tourism.
At a Tuesday finance committee, Clark said he would bring forward a potential solution to ongoing concerns regarding safety at the plaza.
Chief of Staff Mike Sanders had provided an update, saying a recent provisional quote to provide private security for the summer would cost around $279,000, based on a 12-hour period.
The city has taken some measures to address safety concerns, including directing a police patrol per shift through the plaza or having having Community Service Patrol officers sweep through if they weren’t otherwise engaged on a patrol.
A fiscal note attached to the ordinance projects the city will collect $2.07 million between July 1 and Dec. 31 (the council approved budget projects an overall $3.2 million for all 2022). The city has already collected $1,147,252 so far this year, according to the city finance department’s online Open Finance tool.
This year, the allocation was $720,000 based on the adopted budget, with $2.08 million going to Explore Fairbanks. However, according to the Finance Department, room rental revenue is expected to come in $500,000 higher, at $3.7 million.
According to a fiscal note, if the city’s hotels and motels continue to experience growth in room rentals, it can expect a $100,00 increase per year for the next two years, with $3.8 million and $3.9 million in 2024.
Public hearings
The council agenda has other items as well, including two public hearings.
One public hearing is on an ordinance amending the city code for elections and to allow 16- and 17-year-olds work as election workers during elections. The second public hearing is on an ordinance updating and amending the city’s regulations related to snow removal and planting/landscaping in certain areas.
Consent items to advanced to an upcoming public hearing include:
• An ordinance to amend the city’s current adopted budget for the second time, including adding additional funding to the fire department for overtime, and updating to include increased projections to property and room sales taxes.
• A resolution increasing city residents’ trash fees across the board, with the current quarterly $88 for single-family dwellings proposed to increase to $93.
• An ordinance to apply to the state to designate the city as a Military Facility Zone. According to Chief of Staff Mike Sanders, the main advantage be that residential project developers can apply for specific financing from the Alaska Industrial Development Export Authority or the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation.