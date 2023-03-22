Scott McCrea

News-Miner File Photo

Scott McCrea, president and CEO of Explore Fairbanks, speaks Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the weekly luncheon hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce at Wedgewood Resort.

 News-Miner File Photo

An ordinance sponsored by Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs and Councilmembers John Ringstad and Lonny Marney could change how the city of Fairbanks handles revenue generated by a lodging/hotel room rental tax.

“This is a culmination of a conversation that started at our last budget discussions,” Pruhs said during a Tuesday finance committee.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.