An ordinance sponsored by Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs and Councilmembers John Ringstad and Lonny Marney could change how the city of Fairbanks handles revenue generated by a lodging/hotel room rental tax.
“This is a culmination of a conversation that started at our last budget discussions,” Pruhs said during a Tuesday finance committee.
The city of Fairbanks currently levies an 8.5% bed tax. Revenue collected from the tax gets divided up among shareholders under city code.
The city keeps 22.5% of the revenue generated and earmarks $400,000 for a nonprofit grants program ($270,000), Festival Fairbanks ($30,000), and the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation ($100,000). The rest has usually been remitted to Explore Fairbanks to market Fairbanks as a tourist destination.
The formula has been in place since 2003, after a contentious round of stakeholder discussions.
The city ended 2022 collecting $4.27 million, according to its online budget reporting, up from $3.1 million in 2021. The city projected collecting $4.2 million for the 2023 budget year.
The proposed ordinance would put bed tax revenue “back into the budget process the way all the other departments do.”
Budget requests from entities such as FEC and Explore Fairbanks would go to the mayor’s office.
Pruhs would review any request over $100,000 and make the necessary recommendations in his proposed budget in November.
“There are no set percentages,” Pruhs said.
Bed tax appropriations, he noted, would be capped at $2.2 million. He added research on the matter indicated that any amount above would be considered a subsidy offset by real estate taxes.
“If we expend more, we are at the tip of the sword and take away potential city services,” Pruhs said.
The bed tax allocation became a top discussion throughout 2022, with different proposals to either change the distribution amount or proposals to increase it by a percent to 9.5%. In November and December, during budget discussions, Marney requested changing the distribution to boost the amount allocated to the grants program and to Festival Fairbanks for its maintenance of Golden Heart Plaza.
Ringstad, however, believed the city council should assert more control over where the revenue should go.
Pruhs said the draft ordinance was provided to Explore Fairbanks to allow its board and staff to review to provide comments and questions.
Councilmember June Rogers said she would like more information on the history about the $2.2 million cap and changes made since then.
“There has got to be some reason why people have made changes along the way,” Rogers said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked if the revisions create an open-ended process.
“It’s kind of a return to a system we had for 30 years, no one is guaranteed a budget, including the city” Cleworth said. “How is [chief financial officer] going to present a budget?”
Pruhs said the city will be able to predict bed tax projects as the majority of it will be collected by December. He reiterated his proposed budget will reflect any recommended appropriations up to $2.2 million.
“But it’s your [the council’s] budget at the end, so it’s what you want to spend it on,” Pruhs said. “We have to make a decision: Will we spend more and subsidize it at the expense of real estate taxpayers? If so, they bear the burden of the costs.”
Explore Fairbanks Preident/CEO Scott McCrea said his full board will discuss the proposed ordinance today to determine questions and a possible position.
“There is a strong cause for concern with this,” McCrea told the News-Miner Tuesday. “It could have a potential impact on Explore Fairbanks as a whole … it could create uncertainty for funding.”
McCrea noted Explore Fairbanks had an idea of the ordinance based on comments made by Pruhs during a December council meeting.
“It’s not too much of a surprise,” McCrea said. “But we have a lot of questions about this.”