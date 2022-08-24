The cities of Fairbanks and North Pole may regain a say over how to conduct appeals on planning commission decisions, thanks to a forthcoming Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance.

Ordinance 2022-51, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, would transfer powers back to both cities to act as their respective boards of adjustments. The ordinance is set for introduction at Thursday’s finance committee and, if advanced, set for a Sept. 9 public hearing.

