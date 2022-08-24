The cities of Fairbanks and North Pole may regain a say over how to conduct appeals on planning commission decisions, thanks to a forthcoming Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance.
Ordinance 2022-51, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, would transfer powers back to both cities to act as their respective boards of adjustments. The ordinance is set for introduction at Thursday’s finance committee and, if advanced, set for a Sept. 9 public hearing.
An adjustment board hears appeals of planning commission determinations on requests for conditional uses and variance.
Lojewski told the Fairbanks City Council at its Monday regular meeting the intent was to foster better relationships between the borough and the two cities. Lojewski also informed the North Pole City Council at its Aug. 15 council meeting.
His ordinance notes that appeals involving land use decisions inside city limits “are best made by the respective city council, who are elected by the residents most affected by such land use decisions.”
The borough stripped both the ability to serve as adjustment board in 2016 after revoking “the Fairbanks City Council’s authority to veto the Planning Commission’s street naming decisions and revoking the Fairbanks City Council’s authority to sit as the Board of Adjustment to hear appeals of certain land use decisions for land located within the city of Fairbanks,” according to the draft ordinance.
The decision to revoke the abilities followed the city of Fairbanks’ decision that opposed a conditional use permit allowing a school to locate in Slaterville.
Prior to that, the borough was only responsible for hearing appeals on properties and land outside Fairbanks and North Pole city limits.
Lojewski’s ordinance isn’t the first attempt to restore the powers. A previous ordinance supported by Lojewski and Assemblymembers Jimi Cash and Frank Tomaszewski to restore the old system was voted down in 2020.
“It’s been two years, and we have a very different assembly, so I have hopes of it passing,” Lojewski said, adding he hoped the council would provide a resolution supporting it.
Fairbanks City Council members have been critical of the decision — as well as other attempts to modify how appeals are heard.
A proposed request from the borough for the city to temporarily transfer broadband authority in January failed after Councilmember Jerry Cleworth tied in a stipulation of returning adjustment board powers in exchange.
The draft ordinance also adds back in language stipulating that any planning commissioner who is elected or appointed to a city council seat or city mayor must resign; commissioners who are elected to the Assembly are already required to do so.
Lojewski said his ordinance references a potential swap of broadband powers in return for the adjustment board powers but isn’t set in stone.
The council unanimously voted to support the ordinance if it advances.
“It sounds like Assemblymember Lojewski is looking at a resolution we should be supporting,” Cleworth said. “I think the [broadband] trade is worth it to get back the board of appeals rights.”
