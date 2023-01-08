An ordinance comes before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Tuesday that could impact trail easements in the future.
Assemblymembers Jimi Cash and Tammie Wilson co-sponsored Ordinance No. 2022-66 in part to address concerns seen in the borough’s draft comprehensive recreation trail plan update.
The ordinance would allow property owners the right to refuse a trail easement, rooted on the belief that “private property rights are at the foundation of our republic.” The ordinance would also keep the authority to determine easement dedications with the borough’s platting commission.
“It was my intention that property owners have the initial say on whether an easement is put on their land,” Cash said.
“During the trails plan review, I became aware that there is a current code that when a property goes up for subdivision and there is a trail on it, the platting board shall designate a trail easement,” Cash said at a Thursday assembly committee of the whole meeting.
Cash said his ordinance changes the language, replacing the words “shall require” with “may require” an easement, adding “only if a property owner consents.”
The concerns were brought by a few community members in November when the assembly was asked to adopt the recreational trail plan update. The plan, while having gone through a handful of revisions over the years, is still very much the same as the original 1985 document.
The updated version, a product of two years of debate, workshops and community outreach, would overhaul how trails are defined, where current ones exist and makes recommendations for new trails. Borough staff also see it as a way to secure future grant funding.
The assembly pushed any decision to Feb. 23 to allow borough staff to address property owner concerns.
The language applies largely to Category A and B trails. Borough code defines a Category A trail as having a regional or statewide significance, while Category B typically have a community-wide significance managed by the borough.
When subdivision — splitting the land into separate parcels — occurs and it heads to the platting board, the borough language stipulates the board “shall make an easement.”
“Whether you know that trail was there or not … you don’t really have a choice, and neither does the platting board,” Cash said.
A substitute ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, waives a $400 plat fee for property owners who voluntarily dedicate an easement.
Cash said the fee waiver “would incentivize people to volunteer their land for an easement.”
Wilson said trail easements appear to be automatically established and new property buyers might not know about them.
“Once you buy the property, you won’t know what type of easement and wouldn’t necessarily know to ask how that happened,” Wilson said. “There is no process at this point to say ‘If I buy that piece of property, maybe I don’t want someone coming through.”
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly had concerns that giving owners absolute first right instead of going through the platting board could prove problematic when it comes to large landowners such as the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority or the state itself.
“If the Mental Health Trust would no longer have to grant easement access, I’m curious how that would affect some long standing trails, the ability to run the Yukon Quest or development of the Long Trail,” Kelly said. “What would it do to the Yukon Quest if a big chunk of land was sold and they don’t give permission for the existing trail to continue?”
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said the ordinance only applies to new trails. Existing trail easements would remain intact unless they are vacated.
Kellen Spillman, the borough’s community planning director, said the borough subdivision process requires review of legal and constructed access.
“Oftentimes right-of-way is dedicated at the time of subdivision, whether as a public right-of-way or as an easement that is public right-of-way,” Spillman said. Utility access easements for companies like Golden Valley Electric Association are also assigned in the process.
“It is done in one action through the platting board,” Spillman said. “It ultimately is recorded by my staff at the recorder’s office.”
Spillman said property owners also have other options, including trail reroutes to accommodate subdivision designs and requesting a variance on the property.
The assembly will consider the trail easement modification process during a public hearing at its regular meeting Thursday night at the Juanita Helms Administration Center 907 Terminal Street. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. and public hearings begin at 7 p.m. The meeting is broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM starting at 7 p.m. and the public can also stream the meeting via Zoom.