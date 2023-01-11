North Shanly Subdivision

North Shanly Subdivision Blocks Four and Six are part of a proposed Fairbanks North Star Borough land sale.

FNSB map

 FNSB map

Fairbanks North Star Borough administration has proposed putting up several pieces of land for sale this year, kicking off an open house process running through Jan. 30.

An in-person open house is scheduled for tonight from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Civic Center to allow residents and potential bidders to participate in the the development process.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.