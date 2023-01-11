Fairbanks North Star Borough administration has proposed putting up several pieces of land for sale this year, kicking off an open house process running through Jan. 30.
An in-person open house is scheduled for tonight from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Civic Center to allow residents and potential bidders to participate in the the development process.
“We have exhausted all of our available land to the public,” Mayor Bryce Ward said. “We have three areas of the borough that we are looking to engage in a land sale.”
The open house period will provide an opportunity for the public to weigh in, along with any proposed changes.
“After the public comment period ends, we will review the comments,” Ward said. “If there are any changes to the land sale process, we will make them and go to the assembly for approval.”
The virtual open house (bit.ly/3X0d7m1) includes a three minute video explaining the process, along with maps of the proposed areas.
In the video, Danny Welch, the borough’s natural resources development manager, said the Borough Assembly must still approve an actual land sale.
“We want a quality plan of what the borough residents want to see,” Welch said.
The administration hopes to have the lands available for sale in the spring.
Nearly 21 acres are being offered up for sale, including the North Shanly Subdivision’s Block Four and a portion of Block Six. Block Four contains seven lots on 2.58 acres, while the Block 6 portion includes three lots on 1.12 acres. Ward said the borough wants to use North Shanly blocks four and six for a cooperative sale agreement.
“Our intention is to use that for housing in multi-family residential lots and to sell them as blocks,” Ward said. “They are relatively small segments right now, and the intention is that whoever buys them would buy them as blocks and develop them as such.”
The entire North Shanly subdivision is a 23-acre block of land north of College Road, between Hayes Avenue and Ivanof Drive. The borough re-zoned the property last year, with the lots in Block Four and Block Seven rezoned for multi-family residential and Block Nine rezoned for light commercial use.
Ward added it may be that the highest dollar amount will not necessarily be selected.
“It may be that a lower dollar amount is submitted but guarantees more housing or something along those lines,” Ward said. “If we sell you this land, we want you to develop it in support of housing for the community … we feel that there is still a strong need in the community.”
Other lands proposed for a general land sale include the old Salcha Transfer Site northwest of the Richardson Highway and two areas east of Birch Lake and south of the Richardson Highway.
North Shanly’s Block Nine is on the list as well for general land sale. Block Nine contains seven lots on approximately 2.61 acres, but will be sold as an entire block. The Birch Lake lots, designated GL-12 (5.35 acres) and GL-13 (6.36 acres) are proposed to be sold as individual lots.
“These lands are available for folks to develop as they see fit,” Ward said. “The benefit of an old transfer site is that it’s been cleaned and gone through.”
The site also includes a concrete pad and developed road access.
“Other parcels are just raw land, so people can decide what they want to do with it,” Ward said. “They can leave it undeveloped if they want.”
Public comment can be done virtually, by email at land@fnsb.gov or by visiting the natural resources development division office, Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.