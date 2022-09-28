Does the Fairbanks Fire Department have enough personnel to staff a third ambulance?
Conversations have been ongoing about the topic for a few months as city staff seek a way to hammer out a deal with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union on flexible staffing.
City of Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly told the council Monday night a proposed ordinance and revised letter of agreement planned to address the situation, but he delayed it to better refine it.
“I decided to pull it because I didn’t want it to maybe not get approved yet,” Matherly said.
The topic will return to the city finance committee for further discussion “where we will bring some new, updated information and try to talk to you more about it.”
“I really want to support the fire department and be better manned,” Matherly said. “I think we’ve got some good potential over there if this letter of agreement is approved.”
Any changes made to the current collective bargaining agreement requires a vote by both the union and the city council.
The current collective bargaining agreement with the firefighters union determines how certain vehicles are manned, on top of the fire department’s staffing levels.
Staff have proposed a possible cross-manning of vehicles, depending on the type of calls.
Discussion about the letter of agreement and staffing a third ambulance was at the top of the Sept. 20 finance committee meeting.
Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor said workloads with the existing ambulances have been increasing over the past year.
“We could do something about it right now, but it would cost a lot of additional funds to staff a third ambulance by itself,” Raygor said.
Cross-staffing, which was eliminated in the last agreement, could solve issues, Raygor said.
“The problem is that we can’t use one apparatus that isn’t being used efficiently to staff medic calls,” Raygor said.
The contract prioritizes manning the department’s ladder platform engine, which sees an average of seven minutes “on days we don’t need it.” When deployed to a fire, the platform truck sees an average of five hours.
With cross-staffing, it would allow the crew assigned to a platform to “cross-man over to the medic and pick up those calls that are stacked.”
Raygor said the fire department averaged about 34 stacked calls per month, with an average wait time of 23.8 minutes. Another 40 calls go out to mutual aid with other departments in the borough.
Overall, the city’s ambulance calls have increased an average of 7% a year.
The current staffing order for a vehicle includes one person for a command vehicle, three for a headquarters engine, three for a second engine, two for an ambulance based on a minimum nine-person shift. A second ambulance is manned at all times, Raygor said.
However, the current contract stipulates once the fire department goes above a nine-person shift, a firefighter is assigned to the platform at all times.
The fire department staffs an 11-person minimum shift.
The city has budgeted for 14 firefighters per shift, depending on available personnel.
Raygor’s proposal involves bumping the mandatory minimum shift staffing level to 11 firefighters, staffing 13 at the department, bumping the two ambulances up a level, and assigning two firefighters to either the ladder platform or ambulance as the need arises.
“We could staff a third ambulance if the council directed me to, but we would have to increase our staffing to 14 every day or pay more overtime,” Raygor said.
Raygor said the fire department can pull off a third ambulance if cross-manning is allowed.
Revenue generator
Raygor said a third ambulance will increase revenue, with an additional $528,000 a year. Even with constant overtime, it would still be nearly $400,000 ahead of the current budget.
Raygor said an influx of Supplemental Emergency Management Transportation (SEMT) funds adds a new dynamic to staffing potential. The SEMT program allows publicly owned and operated Medicaid providers to submit annual reports to be reimbursed by Medicaid supplemental payments.
The city received $610,000 in additional SEMT payments, according a recent budget amendment.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, at the finance committee, noted the fire department had the option to staff a third ambulance in 2019, something it forfeited in 2021.
“To me, that was a huge mistake,” Cleworth said.
He said the current staffing organization doesn’t make sense, with eight people staffed waiting for a fire call “when we receive five times as many ambulance calls.”
Cleworth also criticized the contract language stipulating which vehicles are staffed.
“The chief should have the ability to staff apparatus to fit the demands and needs of the moment,” Cleworth said. “We don’t have that right, so we tell the general public we’re not running enough ambulances ... because most of our employees are at the station.”
Cleworth asked why the city can’t just ask the union to revert back to the 2019 agreement language.
Raygor clarified that firefighters do respond to paramedic calls. Current call trends, he added, could support the need for a third fire engine on top of a third ambulance within three years.
He added, “who knows where we’ll be needing a fourth ambulance in four years.”
“The engines aren’t sitting there not doing anything,” Raygor said. “They’re doing what they’re supposed to do for a city our size.”