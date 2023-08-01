A proposed proposition to exempt any alcohol tax revenue above $2 million from the Fairbanks city tax cap will not appear on this year’s municipal election ballot after it failed to gain the necessary council votes last week.
The proposed ballot measure would have exempted as much as $500,000 from the tax cap, and would be allocated to police, ambulance and the Emergency Service Patrol. Both Police Chief Ron Dupee and Chief of Staff Michael Sanders noted that alcohol-related incidents contribute to the bulk of calls police and ambulances are dispatched.
“We’re getting to the point where we don’t have enough revenue coming in to justify big expenses,” Sanders said. “This was one of the ways we could bring in new revenue without enacting any huge burden on the taxpayers.”
Sanders said the proposed measure would have cost property owners an additional $16.50 per $100,000 on their tax bill.
However, the council needs to unanimously approve any proposition in order for it to be placed on the ballot.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth summed up his primary concerns during council discussion on July 24.
Cleworth noted the city asked voters last year to simplify its revenue tax cap by eliminating a secondary cap related to property taxes. At the same time, voters approved a boost in the residential property tax exemption within city limits.
“That was a heavy lift because I wrote that over three years to get to a point where people could somewhat understand it,” Cleworth said.
After it passed, the revenue tax cap reverted back to an 1989 version and as a byproduct generated about $1.4 million in extra income for the city — an amount he said appears to be rapidly vanishing as the city attempts to retain or recruit new employees.
“It’s the most new money I’ve ever seen,” Cleworth said. “I kind of expected that to last a few years … but it’s going to be eroded in pretty much one year.”
The council has approved a pay $4 per hour increase for its police officers as the Fairbanks Police Department grapples with a lack of personnel. The council has also approved a new contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, changes to the Public Works Department budget and an additional Fairbanks Fire Department battalion chief/fire marshal position.
“Last year I felt like we had a revenue problem and now I feel like we have an expense problem,” he said. “I feel that we could have done some good things with the police other than what we did, but we didn’t.”
Cleworth had provided his projected cost changes for everything, which added up to be around $870,890 in 2024.
“We’ve got some problems and we haven’t even heard from our finance committee yet on the projections,” Cleworth said. “Those red flags are still there.”
Cleworth said if the city decided to ask voters to approve an alcohol sales tax exemption for an amount above $2 million it would “essentially transfer the burden to the taxpayers to make up the difference.”
“We are not charging more for alcoholic beverage sales or dissuading people from drinking,” Cleworth said. “You are simply pulling it from underneath the cap … this would be the second time in two years we would be asking voters to do that and I’m simply not willing to do that.”
He added the ordinance also promises to dedicate funding for a specific reason, something not allowed under state law for general fund dollars.
“We can’t guarantee that because it will be used wherever the council directs it for those monies,” Cleworth said.
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle said she understood Cleworth’s argument but it should be left to the voters.
“It would be up to the public to decide whether they like this idea or not,” Sprinkle said. ”It may be okay because they all want police and I feel like this is at least a way to get to part of it.”
Mayor David Pruhs advised councilmembers to vote down the proposition given Cleworth’s objection, but council members still split their vote. Cleworth, Rogers and Councilmembers John Ringstad and June Rogers voted no while Sprinkle and Councilmembers Lonny Marney and Crystal Tidwell voted yes. Pruhs cast a no vote as the tie breaker.
Tidwell noted her disappointment about the proposition’s failure to appear on the Oct. 3 ballot.
“Generally speaking, I think we (the council) have done some great things in a short time of thinking outside the box to get more money,” Tidwell said. “For every single person out there I’ve spoken with, the driving force has been more support for public safety, as they are so far behind. It does take money to get them current.”