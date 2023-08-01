A proposed proposition to exempt any alcohol tax revenue above $2 million from the Fairbanks city tax cap will not appear on this year’s municipal election ballot after it failed to gain the necessary council votes last week.

The proposed ballot measure would have exempted as much as $500,000 from the tax cap, and would be allocated to police, ambulance and the Emergency Service Patrol. Both Police Chief Ron Dupee and Chief of Staff Michael Sanders noted that alcohol-related incidents contribute to the bulk of calls police and ambulances are dispatched.