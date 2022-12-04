An ordinance designed to provide a bonus for employees will make its way to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly soon, but the final version will need to be hammered out.
Ordinance No. 2022-63, sponsored by Assemblymembers Aaron Lojewski, Savannah Fletcher and Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, proposes giving a $2,500 bonus to new hires and to existing employees, along with a referral bonus for everyday employees.
“Employees worked hard during the pandemic. We were one of the first government organizations to re-open to serve the public,” Ward said at a Thursday assembly finance committee. Ward added that borough policy required employees to use personal leave during workplace closures.
However, Ward and Assemblymember Tammie Wilson also have a slimmed down version designed to provide a $2,000 bonus for existing borough permanent employees.
“Folks are tired and have been working hard to keep things going,” Ward said.
The bonus would apply to employees who would be employed as of Dec. 12 and complete a probationary window.
Bonuses would be prorated based on work status; a full-time employee would receive the full amount, while someone classified as a 0.75 full-time equivalent would receive less.
A $2,500 hiring bonus and $1,000 referral bonuses are intended to address borough vacancies.
Ward said 44 permanent and 14 temporary positions are vacant, out of a 417 authorized positions.
“The hope is that this would allow us to fill some of those vacant positions,” Ward said, adding the borough has to compete with private sector enterprises to find employees.
The hiring bonus would run from Dec. 12 to March 31 and would be paid out after 30 days of employment; the referral bonus would be in the same timeframe.
Ward noted that most new hires come from referrals made by current and or former employees.
The referral bonus applies to only regular employees; elected officials, casual employees and staff tasked with recruitment, such as human resources, are ineligible.
The total cost for the original ordinance would cost just under $985,000. Ward said “there is significant salary savings to pay for this program.”
A $2,000 retention-only bonus would “be significantly scaled back,” Ward said, and cost the borough about $788,000. Funding would be split between departmental salary savings and remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Wilson said the drop from $2,500 to $2,000 reflects the amount the borough provided in premium pay for qualifying employees in private sector businesses.
“I’m glad it has come back around to us again,” Wilson said. “I do appreciate our employees, and we have already assisted other sectors.”
However, Wilson said an employee shortage presentation provided by Ward at a previous meeting remains unclear about which positions are considered vital.
“My intent would be to go into that deeper for finance meetings so we can get a better understanding before we start filling those empty spots,” Wilson said.
For right now, she added, “it’s important that we say thank you to those who took on extra jobs during the last couple of years.”
Ward said while salary savings and ARPA funds would cover the costs, the borough could tap into a borough-wide personnel services reserve account.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked whether there’s a risk of not having enough to cover a salary bump for a promoted employee, something the reserve count covers. Ward said it’s not likely needed.
“Right now we have so many unfilled positions that it would be unlikely to have that need at this point because salary savings in any department would cover the difference,” Ward said.
Both versions head to the Assembly for discussion at its next regular meeting on Dec. 15.