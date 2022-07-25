The Fairbanks City Council will consider increasing the city’s room rental tax (or hotel bed tax) when the issue returns for a public hearing Monday night.
The current bed tax sits at 8% and hasn’t been increased since 1985, according to a draft ordinance. The ordinance, No. 6210, was initially sponsored by Councilmember Jim Clark in June to address concerns over Golden Heart Plaza’s security.
Clark’s intent was to readjust a longstanding allocation formula to allow the city to collect 33.5% of the bed tax revenue, instead of its current 22.5% share.
After concerns were raised about altering the formula, Councilmember Aaron Gibson proposed raising the bed tax by 1% with the city keeping the additional revenue.
Currently, the bed tax is split three ways. The city gets its 22.5% cut while another $400,000 is shared among discretionary grants, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and Festival Fairbanks for maintenance of the plaza and for discretionary grants. The bulk of bed tax revenue goes to Explore Fairbanks.
A 1% increase could generate an additional $400,000 per year, depending on how well hotels do in a calendar year.
Any increase, if it passes, wouldn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, under the current draft version.
Gibson said at a July 11 work session that the revenue could be directed toward public safety concerns regarding some of the city’s more problematic unhoused residents who occupy Golden Heart Plaza.
Explore Fairbanks President/CEO Scott McCrea, however, said homelessnes and public safety are a community-wide problem, not something that should be placed on the hotel industry alone. He also stressed the need to bring all elements of the tourism industry to the table if the city seeks to change the allocation formula.
The council also has a number of new business items it needs to advance to public hearings on Aug. 8. Unless pulled for discussion, council will vote on approval by consent to automatically advance to a public hearing.
Among the ordinances are:
• An ordinance approving two propositions for the Oct. 4 municipal ballot, one asking voters to amend the city’s tax cap and a second to raise the residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000.
• An ordinance amending the terms and conditions city’s Employee Capital Incentive Program (or ECIP), which provides a bonus to city employees based on departmental salary savings from a previous calendar year. The ECIP specifically provides permanent employees with additional wages based on the originally approved budget.
The council meets starting at 6:30 p.m., either in-person at City Hall, 800 Cushman St., via Zoom and broadcast online or on KUAC 89.9 FM.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.