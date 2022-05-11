The Borough Assembly meets on Thursday and is anticipated to approve a new budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
The $180 million plan adds a handful of new public employees, funds a new animal shelter and fulfills the Board of Education’s request for a $2 million increase in the local contribution to public schools. The plan reflects a 3% increase in borough government spending, including $49.3 million on salaries and benefits for about 450 public employees, up from $46.4 million for the current fiscal year.
“I anticipate that a few of the amendments that did not pass may resurface again,” Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said at a Tuesday news conference.
The assembly has been honing a proposal by Ward for weeks, including a Saturday finance committee meeting set aside to vote on budget amendments.
One amendment that failed attempted to roll back a $200-a-month raise planned for the assembly. They currently earn a monthly stipend of $900. The amendment by Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson was rejected with only Wilson and Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski voting yes.
Public input on the budget this year has been light. The proposal reduces municipal bond debt by about $10 million and makes a $12.1 million contribution to a fund that pays for public works projects.
The budget is about $5.3 million more than expenses for the current fiscal year. Borough services for the most part are staying the same.
Ward said Tuesday that the target base mill rate of 12.510 mills, down down from the current 13.799 mills, is still feasible. This could offset an increase in assessed property values due to rising home prices.