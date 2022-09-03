A new definition for “animal bite” and other changes in local law are proposed to expand animal control officers’ power to put conditions on pets they deem dangerous.
“It’s actually a pretty big change from the way our staff has been operating,” Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said.
Under the current rules, animal control officers may impose conditions on an aggressive pet that has broken someone’s skin.
New proposed language would allow animal control officers to impose conditions aimed at preventing a bite in the first place.
Animal control officers are trained and equipped to recognize animals with behavior that makes them higher risk to bite, according to borough officials.
Possible conditions on an animal include requiring enrollment in obedience classes, spaying or neutering an animal, muzzling the animal, requiring the animal to be confined, erecting fencing, avoiding rough play, or confining the pet.
The proposal by Ward goes before the Assembly on Thursday.
“If an animal is lunging, if it is being very aggressive, and staff is able to document that, then we can say, ‘This animal has the potential to be dangerous. You need to make sure it is muzzled, caged or secured in whatever fashion,’” Ward told the assembly finance committee.
“It is in the best interest of borough residents to identify an animal at higher risk of being dangerous and not wait until a bite to then order conditions,” Ward’s measure reads.
Animal bite is currently defined in local law as “the clamping of skin and subjacent soft tissues between the upper and lower mandibles of an animal which may cause puncture wounds, lacerations, contusions, cause infection, act as a disease vector or cause death.”
The new definition is proposed to be “an injury caused by the mouth and/or teeth of an animal, including puncture wounds, lacerations and/or contusions.”
The Animal Control Commission analyzed the ordinance and made recommendations.
Ward said the panel wanted stronger wording, requiring animal control officers to impose conditions on potentially dangerous animals, but he decided that they should have discretion.
Assemblyman David Guttenberg asked if animals whose bites tear clothing and damage Arctic gear could be deemed dangerous and conditions imposed on them. The answer was yes.
Conditions placed on an animal would be appealable, Ward said.
The current wording in borough code is “misfortunate” and probably unintended, Animal Control Manager Sandra Hill told the assembly.
