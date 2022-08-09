A changing climate has generated concern among Alaska Natives and those who practice a subsistence lifestyle: a potentially diminishing return on berry populations.
National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) field ecologist Lori Petrauski will contribute to the Alaska Berry Project by helping collect and synthesize data to identify gaps in berry availability. The project is led by University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Katie Spellman, who has spent a decade on the topic.
Petrauski has been a part of NEON’s team since 2017, when she moved to Fairbanks. She said the effort has been community-driven across the state.
“The goal is to find out what the concerns and observations are of the communities in Alaska … about the berry population,” Petrauski said. “The goal is to keep berry picking as a major part of Alaskans’ fall activities.”
The data would spur future projects “about what the community wants … and end up with an easy-to-read illustrated report and website about the future of berries related to climate change.”
The project aims to create better predictions of berry timing and abundance in the future.
The Alaska Berry Future project will target the types of berries most vulnerable to climate change and community-based berry profiles for specific areas of the state. The project hosted three community listening sessions, with up to 50 communities providing input on observations and concerns.
“That included increased precipitation and temperature increases that are leading to variability in when berries are ripening,” Petrauski said. “Some of it had to do with pests, such as rotting berries or noticing fungus on berries, or how animals forage on berries. It was a huge range.”
Trickle effects, she said, involve whether berries are growing at higher or lower elevations.
NEON found research gaps, including multi-year data sets of berries, something it hopes to create through its part in the project. NEON has five sites across the state and already engages in phenology, or study of recurring biological events related to the seasons, such as bug breaks or the start and length of flowering. Adding fruit such as berries to the task will create a data set, she said.
Data collection started earlier this summer, along with synthesizing, and will continue through 2024. The berry project itself hopes to wrap up by summer 2023.
A life-long naturalist from Minnesota, she said it makes sense to do more of the work in Alaska, especially on a project led by UAF.
“They are taking so much input from the community,” Petrauski said. “What I get to do with NEON will help support that project.”
Petrauski started with NEON in 2017 as a seasonal technician and soon became full-time.
“The reason why I love phenology is just because you’re observing the pulse of the seasons,’’ Petrauski said. “It’s a professional observation of the natural world, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”
UAF wrapped up a past project, called Winterberry, which involved 1,500 youth and adults in the process of data collection, monitoring and analysis across the state. Spellman, from UAF, and her team have spent over a decade studying the changing seasons have impacted berry growth across the state.
Community input, concerns
Petrauski stressed the need for community observation above and beyond what UAF and NEON are already doing, especially since it addresses food security.
“A 2015 study showed on average, the majority of rural Alaskans pick between 19 and 75 liters of berries each year, which is a huge amount, ” Petrauski said. “Fresh produce can be really expensive in these remote communities, so having a source of local fresh fruit is a necessity for a lot of people.”
She added that noticing changes in the “reliability of that fresh fruit is pretty scary.”
Petrauski said community and citizen science efforts go a long way to increasing data information and predictability.
“It’s important to have that forward thinking of gathering insight from the community, gathering observations and hearing what their concerns are and being able focus the research on what’s happening in the state,” Petrauski said. “Keep picking berries and keep trying to notice what is happening and being vocal about those changes.”