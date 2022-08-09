A changing climate has generated concern among Alaska Natives and those who practice a subsistence lifestyle: a potentially diminishing return on berry populations.

National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) field ecologist Lori Petrauski will contribute to the Alaska Berry Project by helping collect and synthesize data to identify gaps in berry availability. The project is led by University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Katie Spellman, who has spent a decade on the topic.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you