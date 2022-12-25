A collaborative effort by Alaska artists to support charities through Christmas album proceeds continues this year with the release of “Bright Lights Vol. 3.”
In 2020, Chad Reynvaan, Andy Tholberg and Matt Witthoeft solicited original holiday songs from musicians across the state in support of charities. The proceeds from the first year’s album went to a behavioral and mental health nonprofit, and in 2021 the proceeds went to domestic violence shelters across Alaska. This year, shelters including Tundra Women’s Coalition in Bethel, Hooper Bay Haven Shelter, Emmonak Women’s Shelter, Bering Sea Women’s Shelter in Nome and Maniilaq Family Crisis Center in Kotzebue will continue to benefit.
James Glaves joined the project in 2020 as an audio engineer and music producer. Musicians were unable to tour in 2020 due to Covid-19 so the three founders wanted a way that musicians could give back, according to Glaves.
“We could sit in our spaces, write songs, record them, and hopefully help some people,” Glaves said recently.
This year, Glaves handled the administrative aspects of the album in addition to putting the finishing touches on the sound and preparing the album for release. Glaves also contributed to tracks 2 and 4 on the album this year.
Fairbanks singer/songwriter Casey Smith, of The Casey Smith Project, has participated in the project the past three years and said it’s an opportunity to challenge himself and write outside his usual genre. Smith’s contribution this year, a song titled “Home for Christmas,” is about the awkward uncertainty of asking a new romantic partner to come home for the holidays and meet his parents, he said.
Glaves said 50% of women in Alaska have had violent encounters and he personally knows women who have experienced domestic violence, so he’s happy to support the cause.
Fairbanks musician Joshua LaBuda, of the band Once & Future, said, “if the women who are affected by domestic violence can be given the support necessary to healthily and safely take care of their own children, then there’s a light in the darkness for them to follow.”
