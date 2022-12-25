A collaborative effort by Alaska artists to support charities through Christmas album proceeds continues this year with the release of “Bright Lights Vol. 3.”

In 2020, Chad Reynvaan, Andy Tholberg and Matt Witthoeft solicited original holiday songs from musicians across the state in support of charities. The proceeds from the first year’s album went to a behavioral and mental health nonprofit, and in 2021 the proceeds went to domestic violence shelters across Alaska. This year, shelters including Tundra Women’s Coalition in Bethel, Hooper Bay Haven Shelter, Emmonak Women’s Shelter, Bering Sea Women’s Shelter in Nome and Maniilaq Family Crisis Center in Kotzebue will continue to benefit.

