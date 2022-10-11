The presumed winner of Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat I plans to introduce legislation that would allow election observers to view ballot information during processing by the canvassing board, similar to what is allowed for state elections.
The final results of the 2022 local elections are expected today, the last day that mail-in ballots are accepted. A group approved by the Borough Assembly known as the canvassing board has been counting and verifying ballots since the Oct. 4 municipal elections.
Barbara Haney is questioning a decades-long practice at the borough whereby people observing the canvassing board may not see the ballots that canvassers are verifying. This is to protect confidential voter information. Observers are allowed to watch the canvassing board from afar — 10 feet away.
Haney said the borough could improve confidence in elections by increasing transparency and allowing observers a closer look.
At the state level, observers of ballot processing sign a confidentiality agreement and are allowed to view ballots.
“We’re not in a ‘Leave it to Beaver’ world anymore,” Haney said, referring to the 20th century TV program depicting a fictional ideal American family.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said the longtime practice of shielding ballot information protects voter privacy and is her obligation under borough ethics code. The borough has no process in place allowing observers to check out how canvassing board members are handling individual ballots.
Borough code reads that “the election Canvass Board shall meet in public session and canvass all election returns. In full view of those present, the election Canvass Board shall judge the applicability of absentee and questioned ballots, shall open and tally those accepted, and shall compile the total votes cast in the election.”
Last week, Trickey prevented a group of Haney’s supporters from observing individual ballots being processed. They were allowed, however, to observe from 10 feet away from the canvassers. Haney said this effectively shrouds the canvassing board’s work in secrecy.
“People need to have that external check,” she said.
Haney is ahead of her opponent, Liz Reeves-Ramos, by 336 votes. Reeves-Ramos would have to win more than two-thirds of the remaining ballots — estimated to be as many as 1,586 if all absentee ballots are returned — to defeat Haney.
Haney has no reason to believe anything irregular has happened with this year’s election, she said, nor does she question members of the election canvassing board, who swear an oath to follow state law.
Trickey explained the canvassing board processes in more detail in a Friday email to the Borough Assembly. The email was prompted by “rumblings on social media,” Trickey wrote.
“The borough’s process is different than the state process,” the email reads. “Code does not provide for a process like the Division of Elections, as nowhere in borough code does it allow a candidate or their watcher to sit at the table and view the questioned or absentee ballot envelopes, which contains confidential information.”
“The FNSB Code Title 5, Elections, does not consider party affiliations, as local government elections are non-partisan,” Trickey wrote. “The FNSB Assembly appoints the canvass board, which is done at a publicly noticed, regular assembly meeting. These members must be a qualified voter and not have any familial relationship with any candidate, as defined in borough code.”
Haney said a simple process could be created. Election watchers should not be allowed to challenge ballots, record the canvassing board or otherwise disrupt their work, Haney said. They should be trained and vetted, she said.
Jeremy Johnson, regional supervisor with the Alaska Division of Elections, said observers of state ballot counting must abide by multiple rules. They may not touch the ballots. They may not make a recording. No election materials can leave the room.
On Monday morning, borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams, Human Resources Director Michelle Michel and three former borough mayors — Jim Sampson, Luke Hopkins and Karl Kassel — dropped by the canvassing board, which was working in a room at Shopper’s Forum Mall.
Williams said he was there to help in case anyone tried to disrupt the canvassing board. The mayors said they just happened to stop by. Haney also dropped by along with her boss, Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole. The canvassing board got on with its work. After a couple of hours, spectators dispersed.
Lonnie McKechnie, the clerk of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, said the Mat-Su Borough limits who can watch the canvassing board to candidates and authorized groups. The Mat-Su borough also keeps canvassing board observers afar to protect voter information.