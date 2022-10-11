The presumed winner of Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat I plans to introduce legislation that would allow election observers to view ballot information during processing by the canvassing board, similar to what is allowed for state elections.

The final results of the 2022 local elections are expected today, the last day that mail-in ballots are accepted. A group approved by the Borough Assembly known as the canvassing board has been counting and verifying ballots since the Oct. 4 municipal elections.

