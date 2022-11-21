Stakeholders have been eying the potential for a North Pole combined power and heating power plant for at least five years, something that the city has joined in considering.
For new businesses and homes built in proximity, it means a reliable source of heat, while the city of North Pole benefits from a long-term cost reduction in heatings its buildings and utilities.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, David Van Holde from the U.S. Department of Energy and Brent Sheets from the University of Alaska Fairbanks provided an updated presentation on the proposed project to North Pole residents Thursday night.
“It is an efficient way of creating both heat and electricity,” Holde said.
The proposed project would sit on Marathon Oil-owned property near Interior Gas Utility’s natural gas storage/vaporization facility in North Pole.
Holde said different versions of the combined plants already exist in Alaska, most notably Chena Hot Springs Resort’s geothermal-powered facility and UAF’s brand new $255 million coal-fired plant. He added advances in technology, including combined heating and power, “have allowed us to bring our plants from way out in the field back into our buildings.”
Efficiency
Van Holde said efficiency separates combined power and heat from separate systems. Whereas homes and businesses need an onsite boiler to heat a building, future buildings would be heated by steam or hot water supplied by water pipes.
A separate centralized power center would have a benchmark of being 35% to 45% inefficient, from introduction of fuel to transmission and final use.
“What that means is that two-thirds of the energy is going up the stack,” Holde said. “It’s just a huge amount of waste.” Onsite boilers are much more efficient, capturing 80% of the heat
However, he said a combined plant would produce 75% efficiency for both heat and power.
“It’s nothing to sneeze at,” Holde said. “It translates to both dollars and reduced emissions, both of which are important.”
Phased approach
Holde said the project would include two phases, one using natural gas engines and the second the eventual construction of a coal gasification plant.
He added a two-phased approach could allow project managers to switch course or make modifications down the road should scenarios change.
Sheets, with UAF, added the project makes economic sense only if it sells both electricity and heat. Without the electricity component, it wouldn’t be sustainable.
Welch added it’s a “win-win-win” situation for all areas, adding that the project proposal’s stakeholders are starting “high-level” talks with GVEA about a power purchase agreement.
The first phase would include setting up two natural gas engines that would produce a combined source of electricity and heat. Marathon owns the current property, considered a brownfield site — or previously developed land — due to its proximity to the old Flint Hills plant.
Sheets said the first phase would cost around $10 million, including the purchase of the natural gas engines and the pipes needed to construct “loops” for heating.
Welch said he built the cost into his legislative priorities list.
The second phase, the coal gasification (or syngas) plant, is estimated at $150 million. The syngas plant would use six natural gas engines and would convert coal into natural gas to power the combined plant.
The CO-2 produced from the process would then be supplied to a proposed greenhouse, which would be used for growing crops. Sheets said the greenhouse could cost $40 million, depending on the interesting private investor or company who built it
The costs do not include distribution lines, but Welch said he’s included $2.4 million for distribution in his legislative priorities list.
As far as funding, Sheets said “we are hoping our customers will be the funding source for it.”
Welch said the project will also consider future operations and maintenance costs, adding while it’s own thing to acquire money to build the project, sustained costs need to be considered as well.
“But we are at a point now where this is almost shovel-ready,” Welch said.
Potential benefits
North Pole’s current power and heating needs are provided separately. Power is generated from a separate power plant, provided by Golden Valley Electric. Heating is provided by onsite boilers powered by heating oil or homes set up with natural gas.
A combined plant would generate electricity, which could be supplied to GVEA’s as a power-sharing agreement, while heat would be supplied to nearby homes and businesses.
Holde said, however, that heat generated would only be effective in a limited area.
Welch noted the largest benefactors would be about 300 estimated homes going up in Brookside Park subdivision, another 30 duplexes and townhomes in a nearby subdivision and the planned Three Bears store.
City operations, and by extension its taxpayers, would benefit the most.
Welch said heat from the combined plant can save North Pole thousands on heating its facilities, water and wastewater utilities during the winter.
In 2019, he said the city spent $98,000 on heating oil, followed by $104,000 in 2020. During the end of 2021, the cost skyrocketed to $221,000 with the increase in heating oil prices.
“I won’t know until Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, how much we spent for 2022,” Welch said. But he estimates it could hit $365,000.
The project has a 20-acre greenhouse built into its considerations, which would capture carbon dioxide generated by the plant for crop growing, which Welch called the equivalent of more than 480 acres.
“We don’t have sustainable food security here,” Welch said. “You’re looking at a vertical hydroponically partially-grown climate-controlled sustainable food source.”
After two years of research and collaboration, Welch said he feels it’s “a comfortable thing to bring to our council and citizens and let them know there is something we can do to contain costs.”
He added if the project demonstrates a success in Brookside Park and commercial partners, it would have far-reaching benefits.
“Imagine if we can bring this to our schools or our pool, to our library,” Welch said. “We are all in close proximity, so we could actually find a way to have savings.”
New homes and the city gain a reliable source of heat, IGU gains another long-term consumer and GVEA could benefit from a source of power as it starts closing down Healy Power Plant Unit No. 2 (previously known as the Healy Clean Coal Project) by the end of 2024.
Welch said he understands any hesitation or concern about new energy projects, such was the case when IGU eventually launched its natural gas project in North Pole, including cost.
“People are naturally hesitant to switch from their oil burning to natural gas,” Welch said. “They are looking for someone to pay for the conversion to their appliances.”
Welch added the outreach has indicated there are enough potential customers that the project is viable, especially if it’s seen “as an economic shot in the arm for them.”
“It brings reliability, it brings responsibility and a reasonable cost to operate,” Welch said.