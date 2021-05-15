Wildland firefighters from the Alaska Division of Forestry took advantage of perfect weather conditions to conduct a prescribed burn at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge on College Road on Friday. Firefighters burned off dead grass on multiple fields in the refuge totaling approximately 40 acres. The prescribed burn provided a good, early-season training exercise for firefighters while also benefiting the refuge by burning off dead grass and unwanted weeds that will return nutrients to the soil to enhance future growth for the variety of waterfowl and other wildlife that visit the refuge.
“It benefits the soil quality and wildlife habitat,” said refuge manager Ryan Klimstra from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as he watched firefighters use drip torches to ignite strips of flame across one of the fields. “It holds back exotic, invasive weeds that are undesirable and rejuvenates the fields.”
The prescribed burn also helps reduce the fuel load in the fields and lessens the chance of fires later this summer. The dead, dry grass was very receptive to ignition and burn boss Doug Younce with the Fairbanks Forestry station said the burn was a success from both a training and ecological viewpoint.
“Everything went according to plan,” he said. “We had good fuel consumption in all the fields and it provided multiple training opportunities for a variety of firefighters.”
The Division of Forestry had approximately 30 firefighters, including the Fairbanks-based White Mountain Type Initial Attack Crew, overseeing the burn to ensure it didn’t get out of control. Firefighters used drip torches filled with a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline to ignite the grass and stationed personnel around the edges of the fields to watch for any stray embers escaping into the adjacent woods. The burns were conducted in small blocks to keep the fire under control. The blackened fields will heat up with the sun and all it will take now is some rain to create fresh, green growth, said Klimstra.
“Come back in a couple of weeks and this should all be fresh, green grass,” he said.
Photos and text by Tim Mowry, public information officer for Alaska Division of Forestry Wildland Fire & Aviation Program