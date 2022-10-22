Investigators said heavy weight and holes in a plane’s floats may have contributed to an Oct. 5 fatality at Chena Marina, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report.
Longtime wilderness guide and pilot Jerald Stansel, 75, was killed after his Cessna A185F airplane overturned in the marina. Stansel was trapped in the fuselage during the drowning.
According to the report, witnesses observed Stansel had loaded his plane with a large amount of cargo, including “fishing gear, various sets of hip waders, filled fuel jugs, backpacks, a generator and camping gear.”
When Stansel attempted to take off from the marina, witnesses reported that the plane was unable to complete its run despite the engine operating at full power. Stansel aborted his initial take-off, turned around and began a second attempt.
The second attempt resulted in the plane’s nose being low and its floats “almost completely submerged.”
A witness described the engine’s power decreasing and “witnessed the airplane slowly nose down, followed by a momentary increase in engine power. The plane rolled slightly to the left, nosed over and the cabin sank as the plane overturned.
Good Samaritans and first responders attempted to remove Stansel from the cabin but were stopped when “unrestrained cargo in the cabin shifted forward during the event sequence.”
Stansel was eventually removed from the plane and transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.
The NTSB examination found “no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane or engine that would have precluded normal operation.”
The investigation did observe a substantial amount of cargo was being transported within the left float locker,” and two unplugged holes under each front float bumper,” indicating the floats may have taken on water.
The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
