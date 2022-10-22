Fatal plane accident

Photo courtesy Johnny Olson

A pilot died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, after his floatplane flipped during takeoff, submerging the cockpit underwater.

 Photo courtesy Johnny Olson

Investigators said heavy weight and holes in a plane’s floats may have contributed to an Oct. 5 fatality at Chena Marina, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report.

Longtime wilderness guide and pilot Jerald Stansel, 75, was killed after his Cessna A185F airplane overturned in the marina. Stansel was trapped in the fuselage during the drowning.

