A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with an early morning shooting stemming from harassing phone calls.
Hunter Douglas Irwin is facing six charges related to the shooting, including first degree weapons misconduct, four counts of third-degree assault and tampering with evidence, according to a release from the city of Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received two calls early Sunday morning — one at 4 a.m. with the caller saying at least 10 gunshots had been fired on Wild Rose Avenue and another call at 4:24 a.m. with that caller saying a home on Wild Rose Avenue had been shot at and that several teens were inside the home at the time. Investigating officers found bullet holes in the walls and windows of the home, the city news release stated.
As the investigation progressed, officers learned a teen in the home had been making prank and threatening phone calls to a teenage female. Other teens in the home told officers that the teenage female’s boyfriend, identified as Irwin, threatened to “shoot them up” the release stated. The teen making the prank calls gave Irwin the address and soon after saw a gray SUV drive up the home with gunshots coming from the vehicle before it left the Wild Rose Avenue area.
As the investigation went on, witnesses in the vehicle said they saw Irwin shooting into the house, the release stated.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Officer Brubeck at cbrubeck@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6500.