The defense withdrew its request for bail in the case of a 36-year-old North Pole woman facing manslaughter charges.
Samantha Pearson was charged on Oct. 22 with manslaughter and dealing a controlled substance. She allegedly sold fentanyl to 32-year-old Adam Sakkinen, who overdosed in July.
An Alaska statute says a person has committed the crime of manslaughter if they knowingly deliver a controlled substance and “a person dies as a direct result of ingestion of the controlled substance.”
Pearson requested to be released to her grandparents in September, but Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson denied the request.
On Thursday, Pearson requested to be released to a 61-year-old friend, Carlene Thronsen. However, Peterson stopped the hearing because he suspected that a second person on Thronsen’s phone line was providing her with answers to the court's questions while she was under oath.
Judge Peterson ordered Thronsen to attend the hearing in person at the courthouse on Tuesday, but she failed to show up.
The defense withdrew its request for bail and plans to reapply in the future, defense attorney Eric Yff told the court.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com