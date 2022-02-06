A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said they should get caught up soon on a backlog impacting mail delivery in Fairbanks.
“When speaking with the Postmaster — he believes we should be caught up this week,” wrote James Boxrud, a Denver-based strategic communications specialist for the U.S.P.S. in a Feb. 2 email to the News-Miner.
Some postal customers have been referred to the Fairbanks Main Post Office near the Fairbanks International Airport for picking up packages.
“The airport station package pickup is an option available to our customers to help expedite receipt of their package. If this is inconvenient, our delivery option is still available,” Boxrud’s email reads.
The blame for the mail backlog is Covid-19 and a shortage of workers, according to Boxrud. The postal service has more than a dozen job openings in the Fairbanks area, he said.
“Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources, maximizing our local personnel and augmenting from other locations around the state to help with the workload. We are proud of the efforts of postal employees in the Fairbanks area and the nation, as they define essential public service every day,” Boxrud wrote.
The postal service has a detailed Covid-19 mitigation plan that includes social distancing, extra cleaning, mandatory face masks for employees and “a liberal leave policy for Covid-19-related absences, which helps employees stay home if they are sick,” the policy reads.
Boxrud apologized for any inconvenience experienced by postal customers.
“Local management is aware of delivery issues out of the Fairbanks Post Offices and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times,” he wrote.