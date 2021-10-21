A group of community volunteers came to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Tuesday evening to thank local doctors and nurses for their hard work during the pandemic. The rally was received with gratitude and brought some health workers to tears.
Explore Fairbanks paired up with the Greater Fairbanks Chamber Of Commerce to bring about 60 people together for the hospital rally to boost the morale among health workers and to support the health of the community and economy.
“These are the heroes in our community who keep us safe and healthy, and they deserve appreciation,” Explore Fairbanks President Scott McCrea said about health workers in all local medical facilities. “Both of our organizations have seen what’s been happening in the hospital and how much work the hospital workers are doing — the stress level they are going through. We just wanted to let the them know that that they are very much appreciated.”
Volunteers greeted employees with signs and words of appreciation during the primary nursing shift change, Kelly Atlee said in a text message.
“It was so well received and appreciated by our employees,” she added.
“A lot of people were surprised,” McCrea agreed. “A couple of employees were in tears.”
Those who didn’t have a chance to join or witness the rally in person might have seen it on social media.
“Wow, Fairbanks — way to head out in the cold and show your appreciation for your amazing health care workers!” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink wrote in a Facebook post.
Hospitalizations still high
Fairbanks Memorial continues to report an influx of Covid hospitalizations, with 38% of all Wednesday patients testing positive for the virus. Of the 30 patients who were Covid-positive, the youngest were in their 30s, but the ages ranged up to 80s.
Only two beds in the FMH intensive care unit were available.
Statewide hospitalizations are going down, but “hospital capacity remains very tight,” Zink said Wednesday
“With hospitalizations, we’ve seen more of a trend on a downward trajectory which has been fantastic,” Zink said.
Alaska had 206 Covid hospitalizations on Wednesday, which means that “just about one out of five people in the hospital right now are there because of Covid-19,” Zink added.
“The overall number of people requiring hospitalization have come down, but the number of people in the hospital at any given time is staying flat,” Zink said. “That’s partially because people who get sick with Covid-19 usually aren’t there for just a day. They can be there for multiple days even multiple weeks or months.”
That build-up of patients adds to the challenge and capacity in medical facilities.
Eight more Covid deaths were reported in Alaska on Wednesday. Two of the deceased were Fairbanks residents in their 70s. The report comes after 66 deaths were added to the toll earlier this week.
“Those were primarily in September that has recently come out but we’ve been having more here in October as well,” Zink said.
Cases stay high but flat
Alaska continues to have a high number of cases — about five times the national average per capita. But the numbers are not growing. This week, the state is reporting a slight 9% decrease in the average number of cases from a week before.
“Over the past few weeks, it’s been fairly flat-ish,” Zink said. “The cases have been more plateauing.”
On Wednesday, Alaska reported 830 new Covid-19 cases.
Locally, Fairbanks reported 56, North Pole 31, Fairbanks North Star Borough 16, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported one and Delta Junction reported five. Among places with the highest case counts, Anchorage reported 251 new infections, Bethel Census Area 65, Wasilla 55, Eagle River 53, Kusilvak Census Area 32, Kenai 31, Kodiak 26 and reported Soldotna 26.