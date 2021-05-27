A free Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be held in the UAF Georgeson Garden conjunction with today’s Music in the Garden opening concert featuring Jameson Effect. The clinic begins at 6 p.m., and individuals who are 12 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
Dr. Mark Simon and Dr. Mishelle Nace will be administering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who have received their first vaccine and are eligible for the second shot can also receive it there and should bring their vaccination card with them.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. A free shuttle service, courtesy of UAF Parking Services, begins at 6 p.m. from the Nenana parking lot, which is located across from the Patty Building. Those attending the concert are required to wear masks if they have not been vaccinated and are within 6 feet of others.
For more information, contact Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning at 907-474-7021, email summer@alaska.edu or go to www.uaf.edu/summer.