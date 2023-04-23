Volunteer medical professionals and support staff tended to more than 125 Fairbanks-area residents Saturday at a pop-up medical clinic at Ryan Middle School.
Remote Area Medical (or RAM) USA is a Tennessee-based national nonprofit that partners with local organizations to provide general medical, dental and vision needs in remote areas. RAM clinics operate on a first-come, first-serve basis and provide services free of charge for patients regardless of insurance.
“This is part of our first expedition to Alaska,” said Poppy Green, RAM’s marketing director. The organization shipped a trailer longer than 53 feet from Seattle as part of the visit.
RAM first visited Anchorage a week ago, where more than 300 people were provided services.
“The same group of locals that pulled that together also invited us to come to Anchorage,” Green said.
Green said the pop-up clinic may see nearly as many Fairbanks-area individuals by the end of the weekend.
Dental services range from cleaning to tooth extractions, while vision services include eye exams, eye health exams and eyeglass prescriptions. Patients can get free eyeglasses made on site, though children’s are required to be shipped because RAM ensures they are shatterproof.
Green said the service doesn’t require an ID or proof of insurance or other documentation.
“People can come as they are,” Green said.
Health services include general medical exams, breast exams, diabetes screening and physicals, while Alaska Public Health is providing free immunization shots.
“We want to serve as many individuals as we can with hundreds of dollars of free health care,” Green said.
RAM was founded in 1985 by Stan Brock, who suffered a life-threatening injury while living in Guyana, South America. Green said Brock was six days walking distance to the nearest medical provider.
“He realized how access to quality medical care is such a need,” Green said. Since 1985, the nonprofit and volunteer providers have treated over 910,000 individuals and provided $189.5 million in free health, dental and vision care.
“In Alaska we understand there are unique needs in each community,” Green said. “To come out here and provide essential health care for people who may not have dental or eyecare, we’d like to eliminate [those] barriers. Sometimes it’s as simple as the work schedule doesn’t allow them to seek care.”
Dr. Patrick Campaign, an Anchorage-based optometrist and the pop-up clinic’s lead host, said RAM’s presence has filled a critical niche in the state.
“It’s very necessary because a lot of people think since we have expanded Medicaid, that should be sufficient,” Campaign said. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case because it doesn’t cover immigrants and single folks, they can only be covered for up to $21,000 before they are cut off from Medicaid.”
On top of that, he added, some people cannot afford the high deductibles many insurance plans require.
About half of the attendees seek dentistry services, while the other half have vision requirements.
Campaign, an Alaska-born resident, said services like the pop-up clinic have been a passion.
“One of my goals is trying to make health care more accessible for the general population,” Campaign said.
Funding for the pop-up clinic goes toward paying for logistics, supplies and food for the volunteers. Alaska Mental Health Trust, Providence Foundations, Mount McKinley Bank, Credit Union One, Bean’s Cafe, the Anchorage-based Mountain View Lions Club and the Fairbanks Host Lions Club all helped with donations and support.
Chris Cannon, RAM’s media relations coordinator, said patients first have general check-ups done after being checked in. The check-up includes taking vitals and blood pressure as part of a general wellness exam before undergoing some of the more robust services such as tooth extraction.
Medical and support volunteers are drawn from communities that RAM visits. More than 125 volunteers signed up to help provide services for the pop-up clinic.
“It is neighbors helping neighbors and the community coming together to help its members,” Cannon said.
The clinic continues for part of today, starting at 6 a.m. Green said RAM will have to start winding down around noon in order to clean and sterilize Ryan Middle School in time for students’ return to school on Monday.