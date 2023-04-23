Volunteer medical professionals and support staff tended to more than 125 Fairbanks-area residents Saturday at a pop-up medical clinic at Ryan Middle School.

Remote Area Medical (or RAM) USA is a Tennessee-based national nonprofit that partners with local organizations to provide general medical, dental and vision needs in remote areas. RAM clinics operate on a first-come, first-serve basis and provide services free of charge for patients regardless of insurance.

