Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 5:41 pm
Fairbanks police have released the names of two people slain in an early morning weekend shooting.
They have been identified as Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, according to a department news release.
The shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 1200 block of Brooks Court, located in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood near Fort Wainwright. Both of their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
Details are sparse about the shooting. Fairbanks police are asking that residents of the 1200 block of Brooks Court review any home surveillance cameras that may have captured an image or anything suspicious related to the shootings.
“We are specifically asking that residents review footage between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. this morning,” the release stated.
Anyone with information about the fatal shootings is asked to contact FPD detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or by calling 907-450-6550.