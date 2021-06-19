The Fairbanks Police Department identified the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning.
Heath Logan McCloskey, 32, reportedly shot Katy Raye Higgins, 30, before turning the gun on himself, according to Fairbanks city officials.
The couple was temporarily staying in an office located at 200 Cushman Street that belonged to a relative of Katy, said Teal Soden, communications director for the city.
At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received a call which resulted in officers responding to the office to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of McCloskey and Higgins.
There were also two children at the scene — a 7-month-old and a
6-year-old — who had no visible injuries. The children have been placed in the care of family members
Higgins was the daughter of Joe Miller who ran for U.S. Senate in 2016. Her social media account states that she had studied to be a paralegal at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and had worked in Arizona as a senior social media specialist in 2018.
McCloskey was the CEO of McCloskeys Enterprise and had previously worked a variety of jobs in Fairbanks at the Kinross Gold Corporation, Gene’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Allstate Insurance Agency, according to his social media accounts.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Amy Davis at adavis@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6565.
Contact Liv Clifford at 459-7582 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.